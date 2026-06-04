Stellantis confirms South American leadership with almost 400,000 registrations

Stellantis confirmed its leadership in South America during the first five months of 2026, with around 400,000 vehicles registered across the region between January and May and 90,000 units recorded in May alone. The result underlines the strength of the group’s brands in the main South American markets, especially Brazil and Argentina, where Stellantis continues to hold a strong position thanks to a broad and diversified range.

Stellantis still dominates South America with almost 400,000 registrations in the first five months of 2026

Brazil remains the real centre of Stellantis’ regional strategy. In the first five months of the year, the group exceeded 305,000 registrations in the country, with around 70,000 vehicles sold in May alone. Fiat drove much of this performance, confirming its role as one of Brazil’s key market players. The brand registered 221,883 vehicles between January and May and exceeded a 20% market share.

The symbolic model remains the Fiat Strada, once again the best-selling vehicle in Brazil, with 68,736 units registered in the first five months of 2026 and a sizeable lead over the rest of the market.

Fiat also stands out with the Toro, which led the C-pick-up segment in May with more than 4,000 units sold. The 2027 Toro range also introduces the first mild-hybrid pick-up produced in Brazil, equipped with Stellantis’ 48V MHEV technology. This marks an important step, as electrification is now reaching segments that play a major role in the everyday mobility of Brazilian drivers.

Jeep also maintains a solid position in Brazil, with 10,393 vehicles sold in May and growth of around 22% compared with April. The Compass remains the main protagonist, exceeding 4,500 registrations in the month and confirming its leadership among mid-size SUVs.

Citroën also showed positive signs, growing 44% year on year and around 70% compared with April. The C3 strengthened its position among compact cars, while the Basalt reached 2,744 units, up around 200% from the previous month.

Leapmotor, Stellantis’ electric partner, is also growing. In May, it achieved its best monthly result since starting operations in the country, with almost 900 vehicles sold. Peugeot, meanwhile, delivered positive results mainly in the light commercial vehicle sector, supported by the growth of models such as the Expert, Boxer and Partner Rapid.

The overall picture confirms Stellantis’ strength in South America. The group does not depend on a single brand or one model, but covers several segments, from pick-ups to SUVs, from compact cars to commercial vehicles and electric models. This strategy continues to guarantee significant volumes and a leading position in the region.