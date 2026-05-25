New Fiat Argo, three SUVs and a global Strada lead the brand’s South American plan

Fiat is preparing a major renewal of its South American lineup over the next few years, with a product plan built around the next-generation Argo, three all-new SUVs and the transformation of the Strada into a more global vehicle. Brazil will remain the production and strategic center of this development phase, but several models created for the local market could also reach Europe and other international markets by the end of the decade.

Fiat prepares a global push from Brazil with Argo, SUVs and Strada

The new Fiat Argo should begin the transition to the CMP/Smart Car platform, an architecture designed to offer greater production flexibility and support electrified solutions. It should also define the styling and technical direction that will influence the rest of the lineup.

The same base will underpin the next generations of the Pulse and Fastback. In South America, the two models should keep their current names, while in Europe, according to some indications, they could arrive as the Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback.

The future Fastback would play a particularly important role as Fiat’s first global coupe SUV, with larger dimensions, a longer wheelbase and more balanced proportions than the current generation based on the MLA platform. In Europe, it could partly take over the role once held by the Tipo.

The new Pulse should also make a significant quality leap compared with today’s model, which remains one of the most compact SUVs in its class. It should gain better interior space, updated equipment and a more mature positioning to compete with rivals such as the Volkswagen T-Cross, Nissan Kicks and Hyundai Creta.

Perhaps the most unexpected element of the plan concerns a third seven-seat SUV, aimed at families and customers looking for greater versatility. It could take inspiration from the Dolce Camper concept, using a formula halfway between an SUV and a minivan. A vehicle of this type would allow Fiat to enter a highly demanded segment in South America, while also opening the door to possible adaptation for other markets.

The future Strada completes the picture by abandoning the MPP platform and becoming a global product, with the possibility of a return to Europe, where Fiat currently has only a limited presence in the light pickup segment.