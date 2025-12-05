Stellantis closes November once again as leader of the Brazilian automotive market

As the end of 2025 approaches, Stellantis continues to strengthen its leading position in the Brazilian market, both in passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. In the first eleven months of the year, the group recorded an overall market share of 29.4 percent, with more than 671,000 registrations, improving the result achieved in the same period of 2024 by nearly 6,000 units.

Stellantis strengthens leadership in Brazil with 29.4% market share in 2025

November alone made a significant contribution to this performance, with over 63,000 vehicles delivered and a market share of 28.4 percent, up compared to last year. According to Herlander Zola, President of Stellantis South America, these figures are the result of a strategy that combines innovation, customer focus, and an increasingly diversified product range. The stated goal remains to close the year by further strengthening leadership and supporting the development of mobility in the country.

Fiat once again confirms itself as the main pillar of the group in Brazil. The brand retains market leadership with a 21 percent share and more than 480,000 vehicles sold from January to November. In November alone, registrations exceeded 45,000 units. These volumes are driven above all by the Strada, which remains the best-selling vehicle overall and surpassed 13,000 units in November.

Jeep also continues at a strong pace, with more than 11,000 deliveries in November, achieving one of its best monthly results of 2025. The year-to-date total has now exceeded 110,000 units. The Compass remains the brand’s key model, with 5,730 vehicles sold in the month and more than 50,000 registrations since the beginning of the year, confirming its leadership in its segment.

Ram also enjoyed a positive November, with more than 2,400 Rampage units sold in the penultimate month of 2025, marking the brand’s second-best result of the year. From January to November, registrations exceeded 26,200 units, with a stable market share of around 1.1 percent.

Within the broader performance of Stellantis, the French brands also show positive results. Citroën continues to grow with more than 34,000 vehicles sold since the beginning of the year, up about 13 percent compared to 2024 and with a market share of 1.5 percent. In November, the brand surpassed 3,200 units, maintaining a steady market presence. Peugeot, finally, recorded more than 20,000 registrations in the first eleven months of the year, equal to a 0.9 percent share, while in November alone it exceeded 1,500 units.

Overall, the figures confirm a very solid 2025 for Stellantis in Brazil, with all the group’s main brands continuing to contribute positively to its industrial and commercial leadership in the country.