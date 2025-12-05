Jeep surpasses 110,000 registrations in Brazil in 2025 by November

Jeep continues to post very strong results in Brazil, confirming a sales trend that keeps moving upward. In November alone, the brand delivered 11,964 SUVs, a volume that further strengthens its presence in the South American market. With this performance, total registrations for 2025 rise to 110,775 units, a figure that clearly highlights the brand’s solid position and the confidence customers continue to place in its models.

Jeep surpasses 110,000 sales in Brazil in 2025 with strong November performance

Once again, the Jeep Compass leads the sales push and confirms its role as the benchmark in the midsize SUV segment. In November, it reached 5,889 units, securing segment leadership and pushing its year-to-date total past the 50,000-unit mark, with 54,622 registrations so far in 2025. This result shows how the model remains a market reference thanks to its balance of design, technology, and features.

The Renegade also delivered strong performance and remains one of the pillars of Jeep’s offering in Brazil. In November, 4,230 units were sold, bringing the compact SUV’s total for the year to 40,645 registrations. These figures confirm the model’s lasting appeal and its strategic role within the lineup.

Positive signals also come from the Jeep Commander, which stands out as a reference among seven-seat SUVs for comfort, space, and technology. In November, registrations reached 1,830 units, while the cumulative total since the start of the year climbed to 15,235 units, making a meaningful contribution to the brand’s overall performance.

Overall, November closes as another highly successful month for Jeep in Brazil. Attention now turns to December, which could allow the brand to wrap up an already outstanding 2025 with a further push toward new records.