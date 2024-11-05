Stellantis Charleville plant to manufacture components for next-gen vehicles

Thanks to the mobilization of all its employees, the Stellantis Foundry in Charleville in the Ardennes has just won the production of new parts for a platform on which a future generation of high-volume vehicles will be produced. These are rear arms and pins, which will be produced in more than one million pieces per year, and will guarantee significant activity until 2030.

The Charleville plant will produce aluminum rear arms and rear pins for a future generation of Stellantis vehicles

To win this contract, the Charleville plant demonstrated its ability to be more competitive than external competitors, taking advantage of the need for contained investments and its expertise in circular economy. To produce at a competitive price, Charleville will partly use recycled materials.

“This is a victory that wouldn’t exist without the skills of the men and women of our plant,” explains Stéphane Dubray, Director of the Charleville Foundry. “To secure this production, we were more efficient than our main global competitors. This attribution gives us visibility on our production beyond 2030.” This is an important step for this site, which, like Stellantis’ 12 French sites, has been undergoing a real revolution for years, moving away from thermal engines and securing an electric future.

The company has invested more than 3 billion euros in its French sites over the past 5 years, including 31 million in the last two years at Charleville, plus this new investment of 8.6 million euros. The Ardennes plant, where 2,200 employees work, previously mainly dedicated to producing cylinder heads for thermal engines, now produces housings for electric motors. Its goal is to reach, within two years, 85% of production dedicated to electric or hybrid motors. Meanwhile, layoffs continue in the United States.