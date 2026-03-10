Stellantis changes EV strategy, keeps CMP Platform

Stellantis has reportedly decided to extend the industrial life of the PSA-origin CMP platform until at least 2032, two years beyond the original timeline. At the same time, the group plans to redefine the role of the newer STLA Small platform, which would now serve only fully electric models. Several industry sources cited by specialized media outlets link the shift to the new strategic direction set by CEO Antonio Filosa. The decision also reflects a market context where electric vehicle adoption in Europe is progressing more slowly than expected, while environmental regulations have started to show early signs of easing.

Stellantis delays shift to STLA Small platform

Under this revised strategy, the future Peugeot 208 and 2008, the next Opel Corsa in hybrid and combustion versions, and the Lancia Ypsilon would continue to use the CMP platform. Stellantis plans to maintain production in the Spanish plants of Vigo and Zaragoza. The company originally intended to replace CMP with STLA Small even for multi-energy models. However, engineers would need major modifications to adapt that architecture to combustion and hybrid powertrains, since the platform was designed from the start for zero-emission vehicles. Keeping CMP for non-electric models therefore offers clear cost advantages, as it requires lower investment than an early shift to the new architecture.

The production volumes involved are significant. Stellantis estimates at least 120,000 units per year for each of the three models built in Vigo and Zaragoza, numbers that support the decision to extend the platform’s life from an industrial standpoint. Stellantis will also continue assembling the Peugeot 208 in part at the Kenitra plant in Morocco, which already handles a portion of production and would benefit from this strategy. For the Lancia Ypsilon, produced in Zaragoza, the CMP extension ensures production continuity until at least 2030.

The situation looks different for the Madrid plant, where Stellantis currently builds the Citroën C4 and C4 X. Extending the CMP platform could have provided a longer future for that facility. However, available information suggests that production of both models will end in 2029, with the next generations moving to Kenitra.

In the coming years, Vigo and Zaragoza will operate with both architectures at the same time. Stellantis plans to begin industrializing the STLA Small platform for the future electric Peugeot 2008 in Vigo in April 2028. In Zaragoza, series production of the Peugeot 208 on STLA Small should begin in July 2027, followed by the Opel Corsa in February 2028.

The Figueruelas plant appears to be moving ahead faster than other Stellantis facilities. The company has already prepared Line 1 for the new platform, while Line 2 will remain idle until August during upgrades required for Leapmotor model production. The architecture used by Leapmotor vehicles is wider than the platforms previously assembled at the plant, so the factory must adjust production height and clamp calibration to accommodate the new models. For now, the company has not clarified the future of the next generation DS 3.