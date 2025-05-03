Stellantis CFO sees positive signs after Q1 2025 results

During the recent conference call dedicated to the first quarter 2025 results, Doug Ostermann, Chief Financial Officer of Stellantis, shared with investors an overview of the group’s financial situation and future prospects. While acknowledging that the period’s revenues were lower compared to the same quarter in 2024, Ostermann highlighted encouraging signs: “We are seeing the first signs of improvement in the commercial situation,” he stated.

Stellantis sees signs of recovery: the words of CFO Doug Ostermann

One of the most promising elements is the increase in retail orders in North America, which could indicate a renewed interest from consumers. If this trend is confirmed in the coming months, it could favor a gradual recovery of the group’s overall performance.

Positive signals are also coming from Europe: Stellantis‘ market share in the EU30 countries (which includes the main economies of the Union and neighboring regions) is growing. This is a significant figure, considering that the Old Continent represents one of the strategic pillars for the group.

Beyond the established markets of Europe and North America, Stellantis is decisively focusing on expansion into new geographical areas, through what the company defines as the “Third Engine” strategy. In particular, very encouraging results are being recorded in South America: the simpler models are achieving great success, demonstrating the effectiveness of geographical diversification and the brand’s appeal even in emerging markets.

Ostermann finally emphasized the importance of maintaining constant dialogue with the financial community, especially in a global context marked by geopolitical uncertainties and changes in trade policies: “As always, I was pleased to engage with investors, particularly on how the company is responding to evolving tariff conditions,” he declared.

Overall, despite a still complex context and while awaiting the appointment of the new CEO, Stellantis shows signs of responsiveness and adaptation, thanks to a strategy based on flexibility and global presence.