New Jeep Cherokee: first official images revealed, debut set for late 2025

The new Jeep Cherokee is ready to redefine the most popular segment in the North American market. With a completely updated design and a new efficient hybrid powertrain, it will represent a concrete proposal for those seeking a mid-size SUV capable of combining performance, technology and sustainability.

New Jeep Cherokee will arrive in 2025: first images revealed

The Jeep brand officially announced today that the launch of the new Cherokee is scheduled for the end of 2025. “The new Jeep Cherokee embodies our commitment to offering customers an unprecedented level of choice, innovation and standard content,” declared Bob Broderdorf, CEO of Jeep. “It will be offered at a highly competitive price, positioning itself perfectly between the Jeep Compass and the Jeep Grand Cherokee, thus strengthening our portfolio in the heart of the mainstream market.”

While looking decisively towards the future, the new Cherokee pays homage to its own history, integrating perfectly into Jeep’s strategic vision: offering freedom and versatility without compromise, thanks to a wide range of powertrains spanning from internal combustion engines, to plug-in hybrid solutions, up to fully electric versions.

For over 80 years, Jeep has been a global reference point in the SUV world, synonymous with off-road capability, technological innovation and spirit of adventure. The company continues to expand its offering with vehicles designed to meet the needs of every driver, offering excellent performance on any terrain. The brand also emphasizes its attention to customers through the Jeep Wave program, which guarantees premium services and exclusive benefits.

Founded on values such as freedom, authenticity and passion, Jeep once again confirms its leadership in the sector, preparing to launch a model that promises to raise the bar even higher in terms of performance and innovation in the mid-size SUV segment.