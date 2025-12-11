Stellantis CEO warns the EU: “The U.S. is more pragmatic, Europe must act”

Stellantis’ new CEO, Antonio Filosa, has once again addressed Europe during the Anfia assembly, urging the EU to change course immediately and arguing that the continent should take inspiration from the pragmatism shown in the United States. Filosa pointed to the Trump administration’s recent decision to revise fuel-consumption and emissions rules, highlighting the stark contrast between the American and European approaches.

“In the United States, a more pragmatic and investment-friendly framework is taking shape, while in the European Union the environment remains complex and in need of updated emissions rules that better reflect real market dynamics,” he said during his speech.

Filosa to the EU: the U.S. is more pragmatic and Europe must change

Filosa explained that “a pragmatic industrial approach in the U.S. generates new investments and supports local development,” and he recalled the role of Trump’s tariffs, introduced “to ensure that industrial production stays within the country.” According to the CEO, the large footprint Stellantis maintains in the United States now represents a significant competitive advantage.

He also stressed that “tariffs help safeguard domestic investment, which materializes only when companies foresee real growth opportunities.” Filosa added that the American regulatory revision, including updated CO₂ rules, “clearly signals to us and to our competitors the intention to realign the regulatory framework with market realities and to restore full freedom of choice to American consumers.”

The comparison between the two contexts is stark. “On one side, we see American pragmatism driving industrial growth and investment, offering a clear path forward,” while on the other, “the EU faces a far more complex scenario.” For this reason, he urged Brussels and the European Commission to accelerate the review process and adopt “a more flexible and market-aligned approach, based on affordability and technological neutrality.”

In the final part of his remarks, Filosa emphasized the need to balance environmental goals, social sustainability and accessible pricing. “We operate in all major macro-regions and we face a crossroads on how to balance three elements: protecting the environment and reducing our footprint, ensuring social sustainability through jobs, supply chains, plants and suppliers, and finally ensuring that customers can still afford our products. Some regulations bring significant costs, and affordability is declining.”