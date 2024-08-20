Stellantis CEO under fire: Italian union joins US critics amid growing concerns

Lately, it seems there’s no peace for Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. After the news that some shareholders in the United States have decided to sue the company, accusing it of not being clear about the real financial situation, and the harsh criticism from the UAW union president, the Uilm union in Italy has recently asked Chairman John Elkann to clarify the management of the company by CEO Carlos Tavares.

Stellantis: after accusations from the UAW president, those from the Uilm union in Italy also arrive

Rocco Palombella, Uilm General Secretary, following the harsh attack on Carlos Tavares by Shawn Fain, leader of the UAW union in the United States, stated: “At this point, Stellantis Chairman John Elkann must clarify and make decisions. In Italy, the group’s situation is evident: workers are on layoff, factories are facing difficulties, and there’s a lack of transparency. Continuing this way is not sustainable. Moreover, as highlighted by the accusations from the American UAW union, concerns about Stellantis’ present and future now have an international scope, making the situation even more alarming.”

“For some time,” Palombella continues, “the union has reported a worsening situation at Stellantis. There are many aspects of company policies that we haven’t agreed with. The responses received so far from the company and the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy have not been sufficient. It’s urgent that the Prime Minister’s office directly summon the parties. Regarding Tavares, we have repeatedly highlighted problematic management, characterized by increased layoffs, lack of new models, and the glaring case of Maserati.” In recent weeks, in fact, Tavares said he had considered the possibility of selling some of Stellantis’ brands. Among these are those currently obtaining negative results, including Maserati and Chrysler.

“However, in recent meetings, there was no willingness to seriously address the issue. Our concerns, repeatedly expressed, were therefore well-founded. The criticisms coming from the United States should not be underestimated, considering the importance of that market for Stellantis,” concluded the Uilm General Secretary. It seems that problems for Stellantis don’t end here, as two New York dealers have filed a complaint against the automotive Group.