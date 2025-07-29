Stellantis CEO Filosa expects more “tough decisions” ahead

After announcing a 13% revenue decline in the first half of 2025, Stellantis is preparing to face the second half of the year with caution. The new CEO, Antonio Filosa, has stated that the group will need to make new difficult decisions to put the company back on a path of sustainable growth. “Our new management team, while aware of the challenges ahead, will continue to make difficult but necessary decisions to restore profitable growth and significantly better results,” he said in a statement.

Stellantis: Filosa warns “More difficult decisions needed to fix the finances”

Filosa, an Italian manager with extensive experience within the group, was appointed CEO in May 2025, following a period of severe difficulties in the North American market that led to the removal of his predecessor Carlos Tavares last December. Already in April, Stellantis had withdrawn its previous forecasts of a moderate recovery for 2025, signaling the instability of the global economic context and the growing impact of trade tariffs imposed by the United States.

Despite the difficulties, the automotive group expects a slight improvement in the second half of the year, with a recovery in net revenue and a positive, albeit contained, operating margin. The projections are based on the assumption that current tariff conditions remain unchanged. The total estimated impact for 2025 is approximately €1.5 billion, of which €300 million has already been accounted for in the first six months. Stellantis also aims for an improvement in industrial cash flow, after burning through €3 billion in the first half of the year.

Regarding official first-half data, the company confirmed the previews released in previous days: net revenues of €74.3 billion, an adjusted operating margin of 0.7%, and a net loss of €2.3 billion. In this scenario, the group, which includes brands like Jeep, Fiat, Peugeot, and Ram, aims to reverse course through an ongoing turnaround plan and a renewed management team.

The coming months will be crucial for understanding what new measures Stellantis will adopt and whether they will be sufficient to restore stability and profitability to one of the main players in the global automotive industry.