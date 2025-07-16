Stellantis CEO brings back trusted executive to rebuild U.S. retail operations

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa has initiated a major management reshuffle in North America, bringing back familiar faces and experienced leaders to reinforce the company’s commercial operations. One of his first key moves is the return of Jason Stoicevich, a long-time executive now appointed to lead dealer network strategy and performance across the region.

Stellantis reshapes North American leadership: Jason Stoicevich returns to head dealer operations

Stoicevich previously held a similar role last year as Head of U.S. Sales, a position he left shortly after due to personal reasons. He rejoins Stellantis after his time at Sierra Automotive Group in California, where he served as Vice President, with the mission of restoring ties with dealers and driving sales growth. He will report directly to Tim Kuniskis, CEO of the Ram brand, who recently took on broader responsibilities overseeing all American brands, along with regional sales and marketing strategy.

Having previously served as President of Stellantis Canada, Stoicevich brings extensive experience in commercial leadership across the company. His return is part of Filosa’s broader plan to address challenges inherited from prior leadership, including strained dealer relations and flat sales performance in the U.S. market.

Despite ongoing headwinds, many retailers have responded positively to the changes, expressing support for Filosa and Kuniskis, both of whom earned the trust of the network during Filosa’s previous leadership in North America. In Q2 2025, Stellantis reported another dip in overall U.S. sales. However, core brands Jeep and Ram delivered encouraging results, posting year-over-year growth despite the broader slowdown.

Stoicevich’s appointment comes alongside the hiring of Michael Ferreira, a former AutoNation executive now leading U.S. fleet sales. Ferreira is working closely with Jeff Kommor, a long-standing Stellantis figure currently focused on retail operations.

These leadership changes highlight Filosa’s commitment to rebuilding trust across the American dealer network, strengthening commercial relationships, and regaining momentum in one of Stellantis’ most strategically important and profitable regions.