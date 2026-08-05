Stellantis celebrates 30 years in Windsor by baking and freezing EV batteries

Stellantis just threw a birthday party in Windsor, Canada, celebrating 30 years of its Automotive Research and Development Centre (ARDC). Held inside the shiny new North American Battery Technology Centre, the event commemorated three decades of a university partnership that morphed into a sprawling 93,000-square-meter facility. Today, around 800 technicians and engineers spend their daily shifts putting almost every North American Stellantis vehicle through absolute mechanical purgatory before it ever touches a dealership floor.

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Before a car gets the privilege of sitting under bright showroom lights, Windsor’s engineering crew subjects it to millions of simulated miles. They measure how body panels age, check for rust under aggressive corrosion tests, and force components through brutal thermal shock. Some tests even take place under cover of darkness, where night-owl engineers lurk in dark bays to analyze headlight beam distribution.

Then comes the battery side of the operation, which adds a whole new dimension of thermal madness. Spanning over 8,600 square meters, the facility features 35 walk-in climate chambers capable of testing up to 63 full battery packs simultaneously, alongside 11 dedicated cell-testing zones handling up to 132 individual units.

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Inside these chambers, temperatures swing wildly from a teeth-chattering -40 degrees Celsius to a scorching +80 degrees Celsius. Because if a lithium-ion pack can survive both a freezing Canadian blizzard and a desert heatwave without throwing a tantrum, it just might survive your daily fast-charging routine.

As the official North American hub for fine-tuning cells, modules, and complete battery packs for hybrid and electric models, the Windsor site can store up to 120 packs while creating roughly 55 specialized engineering and technical jobs. It represents a key milestone in the CAD $3.6 billion investment campaign Stellantis rolled out in 2022, with construction wrapping up in late 2025, following the 2023 launch of its sister battery center in Turin, Italy.

There is a human side to this story. Over thirty years, the ARDC has welcomed more than 800 university students through internships and co-op programs. Many of those wide-eyed rookies ended up staying as permanent Stellantis employees in Windsor, while others took their hard-earned automotive trauma to the group’s global facilities worldwide.