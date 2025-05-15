Stellantis Canada, Fiat new “Tennis Ball” color for the 2025 500e

Tennis Ball joins new colours Ocean Green and Marine Layer Mist, as well as the Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition, for the 2025 model year.

Fiat 2025 New 500 model year

A bright, eye-catching take on the FIAT brand’s iconic 500, the new Tennis Ball exterior colour headlines what’s new for the 2025 Fiat 500e.

Tennis Ball joins new colours Ocean Green and Marine Layer Mist, as well as the Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition, for the 2025 model year.

2025 Fiat 500e in new Ocean Mist exterior.

The 500e remains Canada’s lowest 2025 model-year MSRP electric vehicle with a starting price of $42,290 ($39,995 MSRP plus additional fees). And as the lightest passenger battery-electric vehicle (BEV) in the market, 500e boasts an EnerGuide Canada estimated range of up to 227 kilometres, enabled by a 42-KWh battery, with a Level 2 (11-kW) charge time of 4.5 hours. BEV capability combined with quintessential design cues make it unmistakably FIAT, with style and sustainability at its core.

The Fiat 500e is a four-seat BEV based on a dedicated platform. Wider and longer than the previous ICE model, it is powered by a high-voltage, lithium-ion battery system, resulting in improved interior space and storage. Perfectly proportioned with optimized weight and aerodynamics, the Fiat 500e is the ideal urban commuter, brimming with coolness and charm while delivering its sustainable mission.

2025 Fiat 500e in new Tennis Ball exterior.

New for 2025 Fiat 500e:

La Prima trim with standard heated eco-leather seats and available in six exterior colours, including new Ocean Green, Marine Layer Mist and Tennis Ball

Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition, the result of an immersive collaboration between the renowned Italian designer and the FIAT Centro Stile design team

2025 Fiat 500e in new Marine Layer Mist exterior.

Highlights:

The Fiat 500e features 85 kW of fast-charge capability with 50 kilometres of range after only five minutes of charging and 80% battery capacity in just 35 minutes when using a Level 3 charger system; estimated time from 0-100% is 4.5 hours with a Level 2 (11-kW) charging station. Built at the Mirafiori Assembly Plant in Turin, Italy, the Fiat 500e is the only vehicle that “sings,” infusing Italian culture into every driving experience. At under 1,361 kilograms (3,000 pounds), the Fiat 500e is the lightest passenger BEV in the segment. The 500e offers in-car technology that builds on the award-winning Uconnect 5 system with unique Fiat BEV features and content

(500e)RED:

Fiat (500e)RED includes new black mirrors, new bright exterior accents, LED headlamps and front grille details, all sitting on 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Inside, a striking red dashboard is the focal point along with eye-catching black cloth bucket seats (heated front) with red accents and a new red accelerator pedal

La Prima:

La Prima features body-colour mirror caps and chromed side moulding and daylight opening (DLO) moulding. Inside, La Prima blends style and comfort with cream eco-leather seats with FIAT monogram, soft-touch steering wheel and new body-colour dashboard panel. La Prima includes automatic high-beam headlamp control. Optional on La Prima are the JBL seven-speaker premium audio system and Level 2 Active Driving System featuring adaptive speed control and Blind-spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Path detection (late availability)

Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition:

For the exterior, designers focused on achieving a sleek, monochromatic look that seamlessly aligns with Armani’s aesthetic. The most striking feature of the exterior design are the wheels, custom-made to display the Giorgio Armani logo on a grand scale, ensuring the car makes a bold impression from a distance. The wheel design enhances aerodynamic efficiency through a subtle three-dimensional surface. The wheels feature a sophisticated, burnished two-tone anodized finish and precise lateral grooves, adding elegance to the overall appearance

Two distinguishing and exclusive colours have been specially created, each underlying the car’s elegant design:

Green, a unique and technically advanced colour that mirrors Giorgio Armani’s style and refined taste

Greige, both timeless and modern, is a sophisticated and unmistakable shade created by Armani that merges grey and beige

