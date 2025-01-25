Stellantis breaks Brazilian export record in 2024

Stellantis closed 2024 celebrating new historical records in the South American automotive market. In addition to consolidating its leadership in sales volume and achieving impressive numbers in vehicle production in South America, the company recorded its highest volume of exports from Brazil since its foundation in 2021.

In 2024, more than 116,000 vehicles produced by Stellantis in Brazil were destined for export

In total, between January and December of last year, more than 116,000 vehicles were exported, showing a 94% growth over the last four years. Compared to 2023, Stellantis exports from Brazil increased by approximately 17%.

“The increase in international demand and the excellent acceptance of vehicles produced by our facilities in Brazil demonstrate the competitiveness of Stellantis models and the quality of the production process. It’s a result that should be celebrated by the entire Stellantis team in the country,” says Emanuele Cappellano, President of Stellantis for South America.

All Stellantis plants in Brazil contributed to the positive export performance in 2024. The Betim Automotive Hub in Minas Gerais recorded more than 57,000 vehicles shipped last year, an increase of about 8% compared to 2023. The Porto Real plant in Rio de Janeiro exported more than 20,000 units in 2024, showing an 18% growth compared to the previous year.

The most significant event of the year was at the Goiana Automotive Hub in Pernambuco, which reached the milestone of 37,000 exported vehicles in 2024, the largest volume in its history. This result represents a 35% growth in shipments made through the Port of Suape, compared to 2023.

“This excellent performance reflects Stellantis’ strategy to expand the portfolio of models exported from the Goiana Hub. In 2024, the Jeep Commander began to be shipped to Mexico, along with the Jeep Renegade and Compass. These models, along with the Fiat Toro and Ram Rampage pickup trucks, are also exported to South American and Caribbean markets. Additionally, in the last quarter of the year, we further expanded our international presence by starting exports to Ecuador, strengthening our operations in the region,” highlights Matias Merino, Vice President of Supply Chain for South America.

Currently, Stellantis plants in Brazil focus their exports on 20 countries, with particular attention to Mexico, Argentina, and Uruguay, which are consolidated as the main import markets. The most exported vehicles in 2024 were: Fiat Strada (26,034), Jeep Renegade (13,223), Jeep Compass (10,621), Fiat Fiorino (8,827), Fiat Pulse (8,799), Fiat Mobi (6,559), Ram Rampage (5,864), Fiat Toro (5,730 units), and Fiat Fastback (5,184).