Ram 1500 2027 Lineup: giant screens and onboard power

The 2027 Ram 1500 is back to reclaim its crown as the ultimate automotive paradox. Following the triumphant, tire-shredding resurrection of the Hemi V8 and TRX nameplates, Ram’s latest lineup aims to satisfy both the testosterone-fueled power purists and the tech-obsessed buyers who occasionally need to haul a single bag of premium mulch.

At the emotional, screaming heart of this 2027 refresh are the TRX and Rumble Bee families, continuing to challenge environmental sanity with an available supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 pumping out a ridiculous 777 HP.

But because modern corporate strategy dictates that raw muscle must be paired with lifestyle branding, the 1500 RHO trim now sports a new tailgate badge inspired by a rhinoceros head. For an extra $2,995, buyers can option the “Popular Equipment Group”, which aggressively nudges this utilitarian beast into the premium luxury segment by introducing a massive 14.5-inch Uconnect infotainment display and a 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Ram is also addressing the minor inconvenience of maneuvering a rolling apartment building by making a 360-degree camera system standard on the RHO, Limited, and Limited Longhorn trims, while finally trickling the technology down to the Laramie and Rebel variants.

Limited owners can now choose to delete the signature RamBox system altogether, maximizing truck bed width for the rare customers who actually use their luxury land-yachts for manual labor.

Meanwhile, those sticking with the base 305-horsepower 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 get a highly practical 2 kW onboard power system with twin 120V bed outlets, effectively turning the truck into a mobile generator for campsite blenders or power tools.

Ram throws in satin black badges for lower trims like the Tradesman, Black Express, and Warlock, rain-sensing wipers for the Laramie, and an array of new paint options including the ironically named “Goldilocks Pearl-Coat”.

As the first units quietly roll into US dealerships, the 2027 Ram 1500 proves that in the modern automotive market, you truly can have it all: traditional American muscle, over-the-top digital real estate, and a lifestyle package designed to make you forget you bought a commercial vehicle.