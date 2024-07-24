Stellantis bets on electric future: Fernando Varela at the helm of Leapmotor in South America

Fernando Varela is now responsible for the Leapmotor brand for the South American market. An important move to reinforce the group’s leadership in electric mobility and gain an even greater share in the segment.

Stellantis: Fernando Varela is Leapmotor brand manager for South America

The Stellantis atmobilist group has decided to entrust Fernando Varela with the strategic leadership of Leapmotor, the Chinese electric car brand, for what concerns dstribution and marketing in the South American market. This is a very important appointment and one that will represent the automotive group’s great commitment to strongly consolidate its leadership in the electric mobility sector in a region that is having great success and is growing rapidly.

Varela, previously Vice President of the Andean Region and Central America for Stellantis, has solid experience in the automotive sector, in fact, sao work has matured over more than 20 years of career within the group. His financial background, combined with proven experience in what concerns the management of product launches and in the import area, makes him the most suitable figure to best conduct Leapmotor’s entry and positioning in the South American market.

The arrival of Leapmotor certainly represents an important opportunity for Stellantis. The Chinese brand is strongly characterized by its advanced technology and production of excellent quality and, above all, affordable electric vehicles. It is a collaboration that is sure to be a winner and one that fits perfectly with Stellantis’ strategy, which as we know is always to offer a full range of sustainable mobility solutions for all customers.

Emanuele Cappellano, Stellantis president for South America, expressed great confidence in Varela’s excellent capabilities and Leapmotor’s potential. Cappellano also disciarated that he is confident about the quality of work that Fernando Varela will do, who will surely be able to make a fundamental contribution to the success of Leapmotor in this region. he also concluded the statement by confirming that the arrival of this new brand plays a very important role for Stellantis, as it confirms the great commitment to leading the transition to more sustainable mobility.

Therefore, it is possible to confirm that Stellantis’ dedication to electrification in South America is pretty concrete. Already, the Group has invested more than 5 billion euros to make sure that the development of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure in the region is getting better and better. Now, with the arrival of Leapmotor, Stellantis certainly wants to try to further accelerate this process by going for an even greater market share in the electric car segment as a result.