Stellantis begins exporting the Rampage pickup to Europe

Stellantis expands its global strategy with the launch of the Ram Rampage in Europe. This marks the first time the brand exports a vehicle fully developed and produced outside North America. After strong results in South America, the Ram Rampage pickup is now ready to reach new markets across the Atlantic.

Stellantis brings the Ram Rampage to Europe

The Rampage is built at the Goiana Automotive Hub in Pernambuco, Brazil. It was developed by more than 800 engineers and designers from South America. Their goal was to create a truck that combines strength, technology, and versatility. The project highlights the maturity of Stellantis’s South American operations, now one of its main global innovation centers.

The design of the Ram Rampage reflects both refinement and power. It redefines the midsize premium pickup, sitting between compact SUVs and traditional trucks. Drivers get SUV-like comfort and handling without losing the rugged capability expected from the Ram name.

Launched in 2023, the Rampage quickly became a success in Brazil. It has sold more than 50,000 units and won 27 awards from the automotive press for its design, performance, and technology.

“Exporting the Rampage to Europe is a milestone for Stellantis and for the Ram brand,” said Herlander Zola, President of Stellantis South America. “It proves our ability to deliver global-quality vehicles designed entirely in South America.”

Matias Merino, Vice President of Supply Chain for South America, added: “This move is an important step in Stellantis’s global integration strategy. The Rampage showcases the excellence of Brazilian engineering and offers European drivers a premium pickup with innovation and urban style.”

The European lineup includes two versions. The Rampage Rebel features a 2.2-liter turbodiesel with 200 hp and 450 Nm of torque. The Rampage R/T comes with a 2.0-liter Hurricane 4 turbo gasoline engine, delivering 272 hp and 400 Nm.

Both models include Level 2 driver assistance systems. These offer automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and automatic high beams. Standard equipment also includes seven airbags, remote start, power-folding mirrors, and rain and light sensors, confirming Ram’s focus on safety and comfort.