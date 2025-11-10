Ram Rampage sets new sales Record in Brazil in October 2025

October closed with another standout month for Ram in Brazil, as the brand continues to strengthen its growth across the South American market. In the tenth month of 2025, the American automaker recorded a 32.1% increase in registrations compared to September, extending the positive trend that has lasted several consecutive quarters.

Ram ends October on a high note with a new Rampage sales record in Brazil

Once again, the Ram Rampage led the results. It’s the brand’s first model designed, developed, and built entirely outside North America, marking a symbolic milestone in Ram’s international expansion.

After surpassing 50,000 units sold since launch, the Rampage achieved another record-breaking result: 3,053 registrations in October alone, its best month ever. With these numbers, the model has now exceeded 20,000 units sold in 2025, ranking among Brazil’s top five compact and midsize pickups. The month also brought a new accolade for the Rampage, which won the Folha Mauá Award for best highway fuel efficiency in the diesel pickup category, achieving an impressive 21.5 km/l.

This latest recognition brings the Rampage’s total to 25 awards from specialized automotive media, including honors from UOL Carros, Mobilidade Estadão, Carsughi L’Auto Preferita, AutoData, AutoInforme, Quatro Rodas, and Mobiauto. With these results, Ram confirms the strength of its strategy in Brazil, where the Rampage continues to establish itself as one of the most successful products in the brand’s modern history.