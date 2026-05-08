Stellantis’ “beautiful” problem: the desperate search for Chrysler’s pulse

For Chrysler, celebrating a century of existence in 2026 feels less like a gala and more like a quiet afternoon in a half-empty showroom. Currently, the brand’s entire “offensive” consists of the Pacifica, a minivan. To celebrate the big 100, they’ve given it a new face and some safety tweaks for 2027.

The new CEO, Matt McAlear insists there’s nothing to worry about. The corporate line from Auburn Hills is that Chrysler is “more alive than ever behind the scenes”. Antonio Filosa, the Stellantis bigwig, even called it one of the group’s “four beautiful American brands”. That’s a lovely sentiment, but beauty doesn’t pay the light bills when your product lineup is a ghost town.

The legendary 300 sedan was taken behind the shed and executed at the end of 2023 with no replacement in sight. Meanwhile, those sleek Airflow and Halcyon electric concepts that were supposed to lead a “full electric by 2028” revolution? They’ve quietly vanished.

Down in the trenches, the dealers are starving. They don’t want “behind the scenes” magic; they want metal that moves. Sean Hogan, head of the Stellantis national dealer council, is practically screaming for a sub-$30,000 SUV. There are whispers of a prototype called the “Pronto”, a $20,000 entry-level savior that might actually give the brand a pulse. Chrysler used to dominate the “affordable loyalty” game with cars like the Neon, Sundance, and Spirit, before the industry decided that “premium margins” were the only thing worth chasing.

The moment of truth arrives on May 21 at the Stellantis Investor Day. McAlear promises Chrysler will have a “major role”. We’ll see if that means actual production dates or just more “good vibrations”. Even Frank B. Rhodes Jr., great-grandson of the founder, is watching with a skeptical eye. He wants a new sedan, but in a world obsessed with SUVs, he might be the last romantic in a room full of accountants.