Chrysler presents the new episode of the Century of Innovation series

Chrysler celebrates its century of history with the new episode of the social series “Century of Innovation,” dedicated to the brand’s technological and stylistic milestones. The fourth chapter, titled “Legendary Innovation,” is now online and pays tribute to the most iconic concept cars that marked Chrysler’s first 100 years, highlighting the revolutionary solutions these models brought to the automotive world.

The episode retraces some of the brand’s most visionary creations, including the futuristic 1941 Thunderbolt, the refined 1953 Chrysler Special, the futuristic 1963 Turbine Car, the elegant 1995 Atlantic, and the 1998 Chronos, along with other prototypes that left their mark in automotive history. Recently, media were able to admire these legendary vehicles up close thanks to an exclusive exhibition organized by Chrysler on June 4th at Belle Isle, Detroit, an event that officially opened the brand’s centennial celebrations.

“Legendary Innovation” is available on Chrysler and Stellantis North America social profiles, including Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Complete versions of all the series videos can be found on the official YouTube channels of both companies.

2025 marks an important milestone for Chrysler, which celebrates 100 years with a series of events and initiatives designed to pay tribute to its enthusiasts and owners. From historic models like the 1924 Chrysler Six to the latest innovations, such as the 2025 Pacifica, the brand will be featured in gatherings and exhibitions at some of the most prestigious automotive events.

Among the main appointments are the Carlisle Chrysler Nationals, scheduled from July 11-13 in Pennsylvania, which will bring together about 3,000 vehicles from all eras. August 2nd will feature the cruise-in organized at the Gilmore Car Museum in Michigan, with the participation of historic models during the famous Red Barns Spectacular. The celebrations will culminate on August 16th with the Woodward Dream Cruise in Detroit, the world’s largest automotive parade, which will animate the legendary Woodward Avenue.