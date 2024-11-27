Stellantis awarded again as one of the most inclusive companies in the automotive sector

The ranking is based on a survey of employees of participating companies. With a commitment to fostering an increasingly fair, egalitarian and respectful business environment, Stellantis continually moves forward in developing initiatives that strengthen its equity and inclusion policies and practices.

Diversity and inclusion the pillars of Stellantis

The news comes from one of Stellantis Brazil‘s official press releases dated November 27. These actions, part of the company’s Diversity & Inclusion strategy, were honored for the second consecutive year with the Most Inclusive Companies in the Automotive Sector award. The award ceremony took place during the 7th AB Forum on Diversity in the Automotive Sector, held yesterday (25), in São Paulo. Present at the event was Stellantis’ Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Transformation in South America, Massimo Cavallo, who participated in the talk “How to create a culture of diversity in moments of transformation.” During his presentation, Massimo talked about how Stellantis has established itself as one of the largest global automotive conglomerates, with diversity and inclusion as key pillars of its corporate culture.

“Our goal is to create an environment where every professional feels valued and respected, regardless of their background or identity. We believe that diversity in teams is also essential to understanding and meeting, more effectively, the needs of our clients. This award reaffirms that we are on the right track in promoting an inclusive and diverse work environment, in line with the values that strengthen our organizational culture, driving sustainable development and continuous innovation,” says Massimo Cavallo.

Sponsored by Automotive Business, the award is based on a survey of employees of participating companies, assessing aspects such as psychological safety in the workplace, equal professional opportunities, and the existence of effective policies to counter harassment and discrimination. In 2024, 83 automotive companies participated in the survey, solidifying the winners as a benchmark for inclusion.

Commitments made by the automotive group

Aiming to further expand its initiatives, in May 2024, Stellantis joined the Gender and Race Pro-Equity Program, coordinated by the Ministry of Women in collaboration with the Ministry of Racial Equality, the Ministry of Labor and Employment, UN Women and the International Labor Organization (ILO). This commitment reflects Stellantis’ continued dedication to promoting a more just and inclusive business environment.

Deadline already set for Stellantis to implement the proposals

From the signing of the Commitment Deadline, Stellantis has a two-year period to implement the initiatives proposed in the program’s Action Plan. Among the actions planned for the seventh edition of the Gender and Race Pro-Equity Program are strengthening gender and race affirmative programs, improving recruitment and selection practices to increase the presence of women in predominantly male areas, and creating mechanisms to promote career development and professional advancement of underrepresented groups.

In 2022, Stellantis joined the LGBTI+ Business and Rights Forum, publicly committing to align its practices with the ten principles that promote LGBTI+ rights through internal actions. In 2021, strengthening its commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment in the workplace, the company became a signatory to the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEP), a United Nations initiative for women.

Stellantis is committed to using its leadership position to promote diversity and inclusion, recognizing that diversity is an essential tool for sustainable development and continuous innovation. The company believes that by promoting gender and racial equality, it contributes to a more equitable and prosperous future for all.