Stellantis Automotive Hub in Betim reaches 18 million vehicles produced

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa’s visit marked the start of Polo and Fiat’s 50th anniversary celebrations in the country.

Stellantis Automotive Hub in Betim production 18 million vehicles

Betim, July 9, 2025 – In the month marking its 49th anniversary, the Stellantis Automotive Hub in Betim has a double reason to celebrate. In addition to nearly five decades marked by pioneering spirit, innovation and industrial prestige, the unit has reached another historic milestone: the production of 18 million vehicles, consolidating its tradition of excellence in Minas Gerais and its position as a benchmark in the Brazilian automotive industry.

The Fiat Fastback Hybrid was the 18 millionth car produced by the company in Betim, reinforcing its commitment to the future of safe, sustainable and affordable mobility in Brazil and South America. The model rolled off the assembly line and was welcomed by Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa, accompanied by Emanuele Cappellano, president of Stellantis South America, and other executives and employees in attendance.

“It is a source of pride to reach this milestone at such an iconic time, as we approach the 50th anniversary of the plant and Fiat in Brazil. The Betim Automotive Hub has always been synonymous with pioneering and a benchmark in new technologies. Here, for example, we produce such icons as the Fiat 147, the world’s first mass-produced ethanol-powered car. Today, the plant is responsible for producing the segment-leading Fiat Pulse and Fiat Fastback hybrid-flexible SUVs in the domestic market, equipped with Bio-Hybrid technology developed by Stellantis. We will invest R$14 billion in the Betim Hub in the coming years to continue writing history,” emphasizes Emanuele Cappellano, Stellantis president for South America.

With more than 4 million vehicles exported to 37 countries, Polo is a real engine for the economy of Minas Gerais and the country, bringing together more than 300 direct suppliers and generating 17,000 direct jobs, or more than half of Stellantis’ workforce in South America.

Toward 50 years in Brazil

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa‘s visit to the Betim Automotive Hub also marked the beginning of the countdown to the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Fiat unit and brand in Brazil, to be held in July 2026.

The ceremony was attended by Emanuele Cappellano, Stellantis president for South America, and other members of the Stellantis Leadership Team (SLT). Filosa and Cappellano pressed the button, beginning the countdown. The executives took the opportunity to reaffirm the legacy of nearly 50 years of industrial excellence and innovation, which have consolidated the plant as a symbol of excellence and development for Brazil and South America.

“The Betim plant is the ultimate expression of the strength of Brazilian engineering and industry. Here we combine technology, people and sustainability to offer innovative solutions to our customers. This success story will continue to guide Stellantis into the future of mobility,” Cappellano reiterates.

Synonymous with pioneering spirit and innovation, Fiat is celebrating 50 years in Brazil with solid business results and a product range aligned with the desires of local consumers. “Fiat is the leader of the century in Brazil. We are proud to have led the domestic market for 15 of the last 20 years. At the forefront of another revolution in the domestic automotive market, our Fiat Fastback Hybrid is symbolic of the 18 million vehicles produced in Betim, confirming that Fiat will continue to be a key player in the future of sustainable and accessible mobility in Brazil,” celebrates Federico Battaglia, Fiat brand vice president for South America.

Innovation that transforms mobility

Responsible for some of Brazil’s best-selling models, the Minas Gerais plant produces such Fiat brand icons as the market-leading Nova Strada, as well as Peugeot’s Argo, Mobi, Pulse, and Fastback commercial vehicles and Fiorino and Partner Rapid utility vehicles.

With a production capacity of up to 650,000 vehicles per year, the plant occupies an area of 2.2 million square meters, including more than 900,000 square meters of building space, making it one of the largest Stellantis automotive plants in the world.

The complex also houses the largest powertrain production center in Latin America, which reached the milestone of 2.3 million Firefly engines produced as of June 2025. In addition, the Stellantis Automotive Hub in Betim reached the milestone of 1.8 million GSE Turbo engines, also produced at the facility.

With technological autonomy for all stages of vehicle development, the Stellantis Automotive Hub in Betim brings together more than 3,000 engineers, designers and technicians at the Stellantis Tech Center, a strategic space that integrates the Safety Center, Development Center and Virtual Center. The complex also houses 60 state-of-the-art laboratories and TechMobility, a center dedicated to the development of low, medium and high voltage electrification technologies.

“The Betim Automotive Hub concentrates all stages of new vehicle development, with high standards of quality and excellence, which further strengthens Stellantis’ ability to design, develop and test world-class automobiles in South America. The plant is an expression of our vision for the future, combining innovation, technology and, most importantly, skilled personnel. Through this combination, Stellantis offers customers modern, safe and sustainable solutions, anticipating the transformations of mobility,” says Glauber Fullana, Stellantis senior vice president of manufacturing for South America.