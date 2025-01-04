Stellantis Argentina, Summer Car Show Mar del Plata: here’s what’s new 2025

It will be open daily until Feb. 16, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. There, their Citroën, Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot, and RAM brands will display some of their models, but most importantly, they will provide the information needed to access KM 0 with the best Savings Plan proposals. Similarly, Stellantis brand aftermarket department displays accessories for each of their models, offers services, discounts and benefits for customers, and presents its new Mopar boutique with official clothing and products.

New exhibition space of Stellantis in Argentina

In Paseo Aldrey Shopping, located at Sarmiento 2685 in the city of Mar del Plata, Stellantis Automotive Group offers an exhibition, information and entertainment space for the whole family. It opened on Dec. 28 and will be open daily until Feb. 16 from 6 to 11 p.m.

The models on display are: PEUGEOT 208 GT and 2008 GT, CITROËN BASALT, FIAT FASTBACK, JEEP RENEGADE and RAM RAMPAGE. This space is called STELLANTIS SUMMER PLAN and brings together five of the group’s brands-CITROËN, FIAT, JEEP, PEUGEOT and RAM. There, visitors will be able to access KM 0 vehicles with the best Savings Plans with summer promotions and also subscribe to 100% digitally.

Mopar Boutique and after-sales benefits

Similarly, at the booths of each of the brands, you will be able to learn about what’s new in the Mopar Boutique to purchase official clothing and accessories of each of them. You will also be able to learn in detail about all the Post-Sales services and benefits offered by the Stellantis brands and even acquire different discounts on some of them, such as maintenance services with discounts of up to 30 percent, depending on the mileage to be covered in Service. FlexCare packages with upfront maintenance services and extended warranties. 20% discount on parts and accessories exclusively at official brand virtual stores.

In addition, those who visit this space will enjoy a place with attractions and entertainment for the whole family with PhotoBoot and several interactive games with instant prizes to take to the beach. All these proposals from Stellantis brands are accompanied in this space in Mar del Plata by companies such as ZURICH, one of the insurance companies allied with Stellantis, and, on the other hand, Mopar Lubricants (Fiat, Jeep and Ram) and Total Energies (Peugeot and Citroën Lubricants).

First event on Jan. 14

Total Energies and Mopar Lubricants are spreading the word daily about the summer campaign that is taking place at Stellantis brand dealerships nationwide: customers who perform a maintenance service or oil/filter change during the summer at an official dealership will be entered for immediate prizes and a final drawing for an All Inclusive experience in exclusive stays.

For its part, Zurich, for all customers who subscribe to a savings plan of any model/brand of the group, grants the benefit of “All Risk” Insurance at the price of “Third Party” Insurance for 6 months. This applies to all subscriptions made at the Stellantis Summer Plan booths in Mar del Plata and at the Summer Car Show in Cariló, as well as at all dealerships in the country.

Finally, on Tuesday, January 14 at 6 p.m., on the same Paseo Aldrey Shopping in Mar del Plata, the “Women by Stellantis” workshop, a theoretical and practical course designed by women for women, on the topic of proper car use and maintenance, will be offered free of charge for all interested. It will last about two hours and the topics to be covered are, optimization of fuel consumption, correct driving position and its advantages, risks due to the presence of loose objects in the passenger compartment, fluid tire and engine maintenance, and changing tires safely.