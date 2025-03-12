Stellantis appoints a new CEO in Mexico

Stellantis has officially announced the appointment of Daniel Alejandro González as the new CEO of Stellantis México. González will report directly to Antonio Filosa, Chief Operating Officer of the group for the Americas and head of Stellantis quality, with immediate effect.

Daniel Alejandro González appointed new CEO of Stellantis México

González has over 23 years of professional experience, including 17 years within the Stellantis group, where he has held various strategic roles in the financial area across different international markets. In 2023, he was appointed COO in the Asia-Pacific region, where he achieved significant results, including growth of operations in South Asia and expansion of the distribution network in more than 18 countries in the India Asia-Pacific region.

“Daniel González possesses deep knowledge of the automotive industry and remarkable leadership skills that will further enhance our operations in Mexico, taking them to a higher level,” stated Antonio Filosa. This appointment coincides with the retirement of Carlos Quezada, current CEO of Stellantis México, scheduled for the end of March after 25 years of service.

Daniel Alejandro González‘s career began in 2002 at KPMG Venezuela, where he worked until 2008, when he joined FCA Venezuela LLC as Accounting and Tax Manager. His career within the group followed a rapid progression. In 2009, he assumed the role of Plant and Cost Manager at FCA Venezuela, then became Commercial and Financial Manager in 2012. Two years later, in 2014, he was appointed International Finance Manager for FCA LATAM, while in 2016 he became Finance Manager for the Jeep Group and NAFTA at FCA US.

In 2017, González took on the position of Director of Financial Planning and Analysis for North America, also managing supply chain finance at FCA US. The following year, he was promoted to Director of Manufacturing Finance, Financial Planning and Analysis, also at FCA US. In 2020, he assumed the role of Director of Production Finance and Health for North America. After the merger that led to the creation of Stellantis, in 2021 González became CFO for India and the Asia Pacific region, before being appointed COO for ASEAN markets in 2023. Finally, in 2025, Daniel Alejandro González assumed the position of CEO of Stellantis Mexico.

González‘s extensive international and financial experience represents a strategic asset for Stellantis in consolidating its presence in the Mexican market, one of the most important for the automotive group in the Americas. The news comes after a record February for Stellantis Mexico, which saw the Ram brand sell more than any other in the group.