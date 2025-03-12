Stellantis Mexico breaks all-time sales record in February 2025

The Stellantis Group closed February 2025 with remarkable results in the Mexican market, reaching 7,110 vehicles sold across its various brands. The true star of the month was Ram, which exceeded all expectations with 2,835 units delivered, recording 59% year-over-year growth and marking the best February in the brand’s history.

Stellantis Mexico marks important milestones in February 2025

“Our results continue to grow thanks to the excellent quality and versatility of our products, which perfectly meet the needs of Mexican consumers,” stated Antonio Camalich, Sales Director of Stellantis Mexico. “In particular, Ram vehicles are conquering the market with their winning combination of robustness, power, and load capacity.”

The Ram 700 pickup led this explosive growth with 1,361 units (+86%), establishing a new record for February. The 1200 model also achieved excellent results with 1,019 units sold, while the rest of the range, including the 1500 series, Heavy Duty, and ProMaster, completed this success.

Peugeot was no less impressive, with 1,447 vehicles sold and 32% growth, reaching its best February ever. The 2008 and Manager models were particularly appreciated, while the 3008 recorded a 24% increase. In the SUV segment, Jeep maintained a solid position with 1,237 units. The Wrangler shined with 250 units sold (+47%), followed by Compass (278), Renegade (257), and Grand Cherokee (169).

Dodge totaled 1,006 vehicles, mainly thanks to the Attitude (602) and Journey (347), while the Charger saw a 10% increase compared to the previous year. Fiat contributed 560 units, distributed among the Pulse (209), Mobi (132), Argo (128), and Fastback (91) models, while Alfa Romeo placed 25 vehicles, mainly thanks to the Tonale SUV. These results testify to the effectiveness of Stellantis‘ multi-brand strategy in Mexico and lay solid foundations for a 2025 marked by continued growth.