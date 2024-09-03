Stellantis applies for USPTO patent for rotate 360 degrees EV

Stellantis has developed a new steering system that could revolutionize driving, especially in crowded urban environments. With this patent application, electric cars could perform 360-degree rotations, thus simplifying maneuvers, making them precise and increasing handling.

Stellatis’ patent application for new steering system for electric cars

The automotive scene has been constantly evolving and moving, now it seems that through Stellantis another revolution is on the way. As a matter of fact, the automotive giant has filed a patent application for a next-generation steering system, aiming to permanently change the way electric cars drive globally..

Through this innovative system, Stellantis brand electric cars will be able to completely rotate on themselves in 360 degrees, just as a tank is able to do. This would be a chance for the cars to enter a completely new scenario. In a special way, it would turn out to be a great revolution in terms of vehicle maneuverability in very tight spaces, but also in terms of off-road performance. The system should be able to perform a full rotation at a maximum speed of 5 km/h. Despite presenting itself as a great novelty for the industry, this type of maneuver could affect the increase in the vehicle’s energy consumption, reducing, even if slightly, the range of the car in question.

The mechanical differential system and the benefits

The core of the system would feature a mechanical differential that would give the wheels and each axle the ability to rotate in opposite directions. This would be joined and combined with a gearbox that would connect to an electric motor located on each axle. A piece of equipment that allows power to be transmitted to all four wheels independently. The driver of the car would be able to turn this steering mode on and off using a simple control on the touchscreen or steering wheel.

Benefits of the new steering system are certainly manifold. One would be increased maneuverability, which would result in an ideal way for tight parking lots and maneuvering in small spaces. An improvement for vehicles suitable for off-road driving would also be found, so that obstacles presented by the very rough terrain would be overcome very easily. In addition, it would be a unique driving experience, to say the least, that no consumer until now has ever experienced.

After Mercedes and Rivian, Stellantis also enters the “360-degree steering race”

Despite Stellantis’ patent application, it would still not be the first automaker to work on this technology. Mercedes-Benz, for example, has already made a similar feature available to its customers in its electric G-Class, called G-Turn. Nevertheless, Rivian, on the other hand, recently decided to drop its “Tank Turn” feature due to environmental concerns.

Certainly, the spread of these technologies could cause a reevaluation of current road and city planning regulations in the future. In addition, it would create new and interesting possibilities to be able to develop vehicles that are increasingly customized and adapted to meet the needs of the public, which are becoming more and more demanding as time goes on.

Application filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

The patent application for this very innovative technology by Stellatis was published by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on July 25, after the automotive group had already filed it in 2023 as well. If it were to go ahead, it would be a very significant step of the cars toward increasingly cutting-edge electrification, making these vehicles increasingly high-performance and technologically advanced.