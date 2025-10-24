Stellantis announces the appointment of experienced executives to lead operations in Canada and fleet strategy in North America

Stellantis appoints new experienced executives to lead operations in Canada and fleet strategy in North America

October 24, 2025 , Auburn Hills, Mich. – Stellantis announces the appointment of Trevor Longley, a Canadian and experienced leader with a strong track record in the automotive industry, as president of Stellantis Canada, reporting to Antonio Filosa, Stellantis CEO and North America COO.

Longley succeeds Jeff Hines, who has been appointed head of North America fleet solutions. In this newly created role, Hines will oversee the company’s strategy in this area, focusing on connectivity, customer-centric innovation, and technology solutions for fleet and commercial customers. He will report directly to Michael Ferreira, who was appointed head of U.S. fleet sales in April.

Trevor Longley was named president – Canada, Stellantis North America, in October 2025.

The moves are part of CEO Filosa’s ongoing strategy to build a team of experienced executives that are well positioned to lead the company’s growth plan. Longley and Hines will transition to their roles over the next several weeks.

With more than two decades in the Canadian automotive industry, Longley joins Stellantis after 10 years with Nissan Motor Corporation, where he most recently served as president of its Canadian operations. Recognized for his leadership and expertise in strategic planning, sales and marketing, he held senior roles in retail, after sales and dealer network management, driving improvements in customer satisfaction and operational performance.

Jeff Hines was appointed president – Canada, Stellantis North America in March 2024.

Hines first joined Stellantis in March 1997 and has since held a series of regional, national and brand positions with increasing responsibility, including as vice president of fleet sales and operations. He was appointed president of Canada operations in March 2024. Hines brings to this new role a deep understanding of the automotive industry with a strong background in product, sales and the dealer network.

“Trevor and Jeff take on these new roles at a pivotal moment in our company history, as we continue to focus on innovative strategies and growth in North America,” said Filosa. “Their combination of work experience and leadership skills will be tremendous assets as we shape our future in the Canadian market, as well as position our North American fleet business for long-term success.”

Stellantis North America