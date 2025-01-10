Stellantis announces production of New Fiat Titano at Ferreyra Production Center

The New Fiat Titano will be the first pickup truck produced by the Stellantis Group in Argentina. Stellantis announced $385 million investment in its Córdoba industrial center

New Fiat Titano produced in Argentina

Stellantis Argentina announced this today, issuing an official statement Buenos Aires, 01/10/2025

In late 2024, Stellantis announced a $385 million investment in its Córdoba industrial center for the production of a family of products, components and a new engine. “Today begins to be unveiled the first of these products, which will begin marketing in mid-year in our country and it is the new Fiat Titano pickup truck. “

The words of Stellantis Argentina President Martín Zuppi

“We are happy to be able to start unveiling this family of products that we announced last September with the investment in Ferreyra. The arrival of the Titano will undoubtedly be very important for the FIAT brand. A brand with a very strong weight in our country, among the most chosen by Argentines. The rest of the domestically produced novelties that the Córdoba Industrial Center will offer we will reveal later. Today we are pleased to unveil Titano and what it means,” said Martín Zuppi, president of Stellantis Argentina.

This new model reinforces Stellantis’s commitment to Argentina, where the company maintains its leadership and is increasingly willing to design, develop and produce vehicles for different brands, expanding its business, re-evaluating the value of each one and, most importantly, meeting the needs requirements of its customers.

With the aim of strengthening the Argentine industry and developing sustainable products, these new projects are designed to have a high volume of exports, bringing domestic production to various markets.

