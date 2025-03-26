Stellantis announces executive changes in South America

New and important move in the executive team for Stellantis South America

Stellantis South America: new executive changes

To further strengthen its operations in South America, Stellantis is strengthening its organizational structure with a major new move in the executive team.

Maiara Castro assumes the position of Vice President of Quality for South America, succeeding Geraldo Barra, who will face new challenges within the company, whose appointment is still pending. With a degree in electrical and telecommunications engineering from PUC Minas and a master’s degree in project management from Fundação Dom Cabral, Maiara has 18 years of experience at Stellantis. Until then, she has worked on Peugeot’s development in the region, playing an essential role in consolidating the brand and improving the customer experience.

Erica Schwambach is the new Vice President of Business Development for Stellantis in South America. She has been with the company since 2011, where she worked in the Purchasing, Product Development and Supply Chain areas. Érica holds a bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Brazilian Institute of Capital Markets (Ibmec) and a master’s degree in Business Management from Fundação Dom Cabral.

Matias Pablo Merino has been appointed Vice President of Supply Chain for South America. With more than 25 years of solid experience in the automotive industry, Matias joined the company in 2017, serving as Supply Chain Design & IBT Manager in Argentina. In 2019, he assumed responsibility for the Demand Planning and Order Management area in Brazil. Matias holds a degree in Political Science and Government.

The new executives will report to Emanuele Cappellano, Stellantis president for South America. “We welcome Maiara, Erica and Matias to their new challenges. With their experience and leadership, they will be essential to further drive our standards of operational excellence and efficiency in the region. We are fully confident that they will achieve great results on this new journey,” said Emanuele Cappellano, Stellantis President for South America.