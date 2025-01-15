Stellantis announces organizational changes in South America

Stellantis has published that a series of major changes will be made to its organizational structure regarding South America. Frederico Battaglia will take the helm of the Fiat and Abarth brands, while Alessandra Souza will take over regional marketing and communications. Alexandre Aquino, meanwhile, will focus on the circular economy. These strategic appointments reflect Stellantis’ strong commitment to sustainability and innovation in the South American market.

The news comes directly from one of Stellantis’ official press releases, published just today on January 15. Stellantis automotive group announces changes to its organizational structure for Brazil and South America In the new configuration, Frederico Bataglia is the new vice president of the Fiat and Abarth brands in South America, assuming the new role to replace Alexandre Aquino.

With more than 20 years of solid experience in the automotive industry, Frederico was Marketing Director for the Fiat brand in Portugal in 2007. Subsequently, he led the Commercial division of Peugeot Brazil, where he also served as Marketing Director between 2011 and 2016. Frederico is a mechanical engineer who graduated from the USP Polytechnic School and holds a master’s degree in Marketing Management from the University of Turin, Italy. Alessandra Souza assumes the position of Vice President of Marketing and Brand Communications for South America, succeeding Federico Battaglia.

With more than 20 years of experience in marketing, Alessandra joined Peugeot in 2000, holding several strategic roles in the area throughout her career. In 2021, she was responsible for the Experience & Digital area for South America, and in 2022, she was appointed Global Director of Digital & Experience for the Fiat brand, based in Italy. Alessandra returns to Brazil to assume her new role.

Alexandre Aquino assumes responsibility for the Circular Economy area, reporting to Paulo Solti, Stellantis vice president Parts and Services for South America.

Best wishes from Stellantis for the new company figures

Alexandre Aquino began his career at Fiat in 2003, gaining experience in the areas of Product Planning and Market Research. In 2012 he joined Chrysler as Product Marketing Supervisor, playing a strategic role in the period leading up to the merger between Fiat and Chrysler, which ended in October 2014 with the creation of FCA. Between 2016 and 2022, he held several management positions at Jeep, becoming vice president of the brand in South America. In 2023, he took over the leadership of the Fiat brand. Alexandre is a mechatronics engineer from PUC Minas, with a postgraduate degree in Marketing from Fundação Dom Cabral.

“I wish Alessandra, Alexandre and Frederico great success in their new challenges. With this new structure, we will continue the progress in terms of decarbonization, efficiency and quality, further strengthening our leadership in all markets in the region,” emphasizes Emanuele Cappellano, Stellantis president for South America. So we just have to wait and see what effects these changes implemented by Stellantis will have for the South American market, which has advanced exponentially in recent months.