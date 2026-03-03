Stellantis announces details of the 2026 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Stellantis is preparing for one of the most important institutional events of the year. The group has officially announced the 2026 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for April 14 in Amsterdam, while simultaneously publishing the agenda and all shareholder documentation in the Investor Relations section of its official website. The announcement comes at a particularly delicate moment for the global automotive industry, which continues to face rapid industrial and technological transformation.

The meeting carries significant weight as it takes place during a broader phase of strategic redefinition for Stellantis. The energy transition, the growing importance of software in vehicles and increasing global competition from new manufacturers are reshaping market dynamics. In this context, governance decisions have become an integral part of industrial strategy.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the mandates of several key members of the Board of Directors will expire, including that of John Elkann as executive director, along with those of non-executive directors Robert Peugeot and Henri de Castries. These figures played central roles in the post-merger phase following the creation of Stellantis through the combination of FCA and PSA, supporting the group’s formation and consolidation in recent years.

The proposal presented to shareholders emphasizes continuity. Elkann has been nominated again following Exor’s recommendation, while Robert Peugeot returns to the candidate list upon proposal from the Peugeot family holding company. Henri de Castries has also been nominated for re-election based on the recommendation of the ESG Committee. If approved, all three members will serve an additional two-year term, ensuring stability during a complex transition period.

Alongside continuity, Stellantis also aims to strengthen board expertise with profiles linked to technological transformation. The Board has proposed the appointment of Juergen Esser as a new non-executive director. Currently Executive Vice President and Chief Financial, Technology and Data Officer at Danone, Esser brings extensive international experience spanning finance, digital innovation and data-driven corporate management.

His potential appointment reflects a broader shift within the automotive industry, where software, connectivity and data analysis now play an increasingly central role in product development and business models. Strengthening these competencies means preparing the group for competition that no longer depends solely on engines and platforms, but also on technology and digital services.

The 2026 Annual General Meeting therefore represents a key moment in defining Stellantis’ future balance between managerial continuity and new technological expertise, as the group works to consolidate its position in an increasingly competitive and rapidly evolving global market.