Stellantis announces delivery of 1.3 million units in the third quarter of 2025

Stellantis published today the consolidated estimates related to its global deliveries, which include vehicles distributed to dealers, distributors, end customers and corporate fleets. In the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the group recorded approximately 1.3 million units delivered, with a 13% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Stellantis closes Q3 2025 with 1.3 million vehicles delivered: +13% year-over-year

Growth was mainly driven by strong North American performance, where deliveries showed clear improvement, but Enlarged Europe, together with the Middle East and Africa regions, also contributed positively to the overall result. These numbers confirm the effectiveness of Stellantis‘ global strategy, aimed at consolidating its presence in key markets and adapting to new demand dynamics.

In North America, shipments increased by approximately 104,000 units compared to Q3 2024, equal to 35% progress year-over-year. The increase reflects the normalization of inventory levels, after the planned stock reduction carried out last year, and also includes the first deliveries of the Ram 1500 equipped with the HEMI V8 engine.

In Enlarged Europe, Stellantis registered 38,000 more units delivered, with 8% growth year-over-year. The boost comes from the production launch of four new models developed on the Smart Car platform for the B-segment: Citroën C3, Citroën C3 Aircross, Opel Frontera and Fiat Grande Panda, not yet in production in the same period of 2024. The positive effect of these launches was only partially offset by the decline in light commercial vehicles and in some higher-volume European markets.

The group’s other regions showed overall growth of 3%, equal to 10,000 additional units. The largest contribution came from the Middle East and Africa, where deliveries rose 21%, driven particularly by the expansion of local Fiat production in Algeria and the good performance of the Turkish and Egyptian markets.

In South America, however, there was a slight decline of 3%, equal to 7,000 fewer units. A figure mainly influenced by the anomalous comparison base of 2024, when Stellantis had increased shipments in Brazil to compensate for delays caused by flooding in Rio Grande do Sul.

Overall, Q3 2025 results highlight a robust and widespread recovery in Stellantis‘ main markets, confirming the group’s solidity and ability to respond to global challenges with a constantly evolving product portfolio.