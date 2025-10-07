Fox Factory transforms the Ram 1500 into a 650-hp lowered performance beast

In the United States, the world of sport trucks is vibrating again. Fox Factory, a leading name in suspension engineering and high-performance builds, has unveiled what is already considered a manifesto of power on four wheels: the Ram 1500 Lowered Sport Truck.

Fox Factory Ram 1500 Lowered Sport Truck packs 650-HP Supercharged HEMI V8

It’s not an official Ram model, but the connection to Stellantis‘ Direct Connection universe is evident. The idea is to pay tribute to the glorious Mopars of the past with a creation capable of combining brutal performance and refined modern engineering.

At the base is the 2026 Ram 1500 Big Horn Night Edition, but Fox Factory has radically transformed it. Under the hood roars a 5.7-liter HEMI V8, supercharged by a sixth-generation Whipple supercharger. The result is 650 horsepower managed with surprising smoothness, thanks also to the support of the eTorque mild hybrid system, which eliminates any hesitation at launch. The engine’s character remains visceral, but the delivery is full, constant and ready to unleash torque in any situation.

To manage so much energy, Fox has developed a specific Ridetech coilover setup, capable of lowering the body by over five centimeters and giving the pickup a road sports car stance. The adjustable suspension, combined with new arms and control bars, guarantee driving precision and surprising comfort in daily use.

The look features 22-inch black wheels, sport tires, front splitter, rear spoiler and gold details that recall Ram’s racing past. The interior continues the same language, with black leather, gold stitching and Direct Connection logos engraved on the surfaces. Despite its racing spirit, the truck remains a true work vehicle and can tow over 11 tons and carry nearly two quintals of payload.

With a starting price of $89,995, the Ram 1500 Lowered Sport Truck, thanks to Fox Factory, brings back to life the American tradition of muscle trucks, rewriting it with a language made of performance, design and pure mechanical passion.