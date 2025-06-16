Stellantis announces changes in the Marketing area in Argentina

Agustín Allocco is the new head of Performance Marketing while Sebastián Gimenez will serve as marketing director for the South American region.

Agustín Allocco Performance Marketing for Stellantis Argentina

With more than 14 years of experience at Stellantis, Agustín Allocco has been appointed Head of Performance Marketing for Stellantis Argentina, assuming leadership of the local marketing teams for all of the group’s brands in the country and reporting directly to Martín Zuppi, President of Stellantis Argentina.

Agustín holds a degree in Advertising and Social Communication from the University of El Salvador. Last year he held the position of content manager within the Marketing Department for the Citroën, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep Peugeot and RAM brands. Throughout his career with the company, he has held other positions in advertising, digital marketing and brand strategy at the national and regional levels. In this new role, Allocco will lead a vision focused on performance, innovation and the intelligent use of data to optimize the customer journey and the effectiveness of marketing investments in our country.

Sebastián Giménez marketing director for the South American region

Sebastián Giménez, who until now served as marketing director for Stellantis Argentina, will become marketing director for Stellantis South America, reporting directly to Olivier Francois, CMO of Stellantis Global. In this role, Sebastián will be responsible for content, storytelling and social media for all of the company’s brands in Brazil, Argentina, Chile and 17 other countries in the region.

Sebastián holds a bachelor’s degree in Advertising and several master’s degrees in leadership, management and business. He has been with the company since 2019, where he served as Marketing Director for the Fiat, Jeep and RAM brands. Later, with the creation of Stellantis, he added the Peugeot, Citroën and DS brands. Previously, he held several management positions in Marketing and Communications at other companies in the industry.