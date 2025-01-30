Stellantis announced today, in a press conference held by the company’s President for South America, Emanuele Cappellano, 1,200 new hires in Minas Gerais and 300 in Rio de Janeiro. The new employees are being brought in to meet demands across various areas of the Betim Automotive Complex, including powertrain, in the Itaúna and Teksid units, as well as the Porto Real Automotive Complex. Stellantis aims to attract new talent to drive the development of sustainable, safe, and accessible mobility, establishing itself as a leader in technology and innovation.

Stellantis announces 1,500 new hires in Brazil for the development of sustainable, safe, and accessible mobility

“We continue the virtuous cycle that we started in recent years in Brazil and South America. In 2024, we achieved several records in sales, production, exports, and consolidated our absolute leadership in the South American market. With a promising future for the coming years, in which we will have the R$32 billion investment announced for the region, we will gladly welcome new employees who will join our team in South America. Together we will have plenty of work to carry out and new reasons to celebrate,” emphasizes Emanuele Cappellano, President of Stellantis for South America.

Between 2025 and 2030, with the record investments announced for Brazil and South America, 40 new products and 8 powertrains will be launched. Stellantis will continue to implement Bio-Hybrid technology in its products, as happened with Fiat Pulse and Fastback Hybrid, the brand’s first vehicles to receive the technology. The resources will also be used to develop innovative technologies throughout the automotive supply chain, as well as create new strategic business opportunities.

At the end of last year, Stellantis announced a $385 million investment in the Cordoba Automotive Hub to produce a series of new products, components, and a new engine. Now, the company confirms that Fiat Titano will be one of the models produced in Argentina, arriving on the market in the coming months as the first pickup truck produced by Stellantis in the country. This is important news for local production in Argentina, with a product that fits into one of the market’s most competitive segments.