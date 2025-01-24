Fiat Titano: production in Argentina to begin by March

The production of the Fiat Titano pickup, which was previously manufactured in Uruguay, was suspended between October and November 2024. This is because, as we announced in recent weeks, the production of the 2026 version of the mid-size pickup has been moved to Argentina, with production scheduled to begin in March. Despite the production transfer, there will be no significant changes to the aesthetic design of the 2026 Fiat Titano.

Production of the Fiat Titano pickup will start in Argentina in March

The only visible modification concerns the lower grille, which has been restyled to integrate the radar necessary for the operation of ADAS driver assistance systems. Regarding the powertrain, the 2026 Fiat Titano will maintain the same 2.2 Turbodiesel engine launched in 2024 with the Rampage, capable of developing 200 HP at 3,500 rpm and a torque of 45.9 kgfm at 1,500 rpm. The transmission will be an eight-speed automatic, while the base version will continue to be equipped with a six-speed manual transmission. In terms of traction, 4×2, 4×4, and 4×4 variants with a transfer case will be available.

The 2026 Fiat Titano and Peugeot Landtrek will have specific interior updates, such as a new gear lever and a steering wheel that receives commands from ADAS systems. The Stellantis model that will undergo the most changes is the Ram 1200, which will have two versions. The pickup will have exclusive modifications in terms of construction, finishes, technologies, and connectivity. The pickup will have one version with the same look as the Mexican one and another more sophisticated option with an exclusive front end and more refined finishes.