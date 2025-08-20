Stellantis and UFPE: fourth edition of the Automotive Engineering Technology Residency Program

Registration is open until August 22, 2025 at 2 p.m., and classes will begin on October 20, 2025.

Seventy-five vacancies are available, distributed in three areas: Fuel Injection System Control, Electronic Injection Module Calibration, and Automotive Software Development . The top 20 students in each module will receive a scholarship worth a total of R$ 24,000 for six months of training.

Recife, Aug. 18, 2025 – Engineers and professionals in related fields have more time to apply for the fourth edition of the Residency Program in Automotive Engineering Technology, sponsored by Stellantis in collaboration with the Pernambuco Federal University’s Center for Informatics (CIn-UFPE), the Foundation for the Support of Science and Technology of the State of Pernambuco (FACEPE), and the Pernambuco State Secretariat of Science, Technology and Innovation (SECTI). The application deadline has been extended until August 22, 2025, at 2 p.m.

The initiative is a free six-month Lato Sensu postgraduate program designed to train specialists to work on cutting-edge automotive projects. Seventy-five positions are available in three strategic areas-Injection System Control, Electronic Calibration of Injection Modules, and Automotive Software Development.

The top 20 students in each module will receive a monthly scholarship of R$4,000 for the duration of their training, for a total of R$24,000. Graduates in Electrical Engineering, Electronics, Control and Automation, Mechatronics, Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Manufacturing, Computer Science, Software Engineering or related disciplines, with advanced or fluent knowledge of English, are eligible to apply.

The internship will be conducted in a hybrid format, with five months of online theoretical classes and one month of practical training, which can be conducted in-person or remotely. The total workload is 360 hours, with the award of a certificate recognized by the UFPE.

“With this program, we offer young talent the opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects, strengthening Brazil and South America’s role as a leader in automotive innovation. We believe that innovation and human development go hand in hand, which is why we have joined forces with UFPE to create an environment that integrates academic knowledge and technological practice,” says Márcio Tonani, senior vice president of Stellantis Technical Engineering Centers for South America.

For the program coordinator, Abel Guilhermino, the partnership between academia, government and industry is strategic: "The formation of the triple helix composed of UFPE (academia), FACEPE/SECTI (government) and Stellantis (industry) shows that technology residency programs have proven to be a real success as an entry point for professionals to the automotive sector. In this context, the partnership with Stellantis is essential to train professionals aligned with the latest technologies and prepared to meet the major technological challenges of the coming years."