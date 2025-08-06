Stellantis promotes a postgraduate course in Automotive Engineering in Brazil

The course is a free post-graduate course in Lato Sensu offered by the Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE). There are 75 vacant positions available, distributed in three areas: Fuel Injection System Control, Electronic Injection Module Calibration, and Automotive Software Development. The top 20 students in each module will receive a scholarship worth a total of R$24,000 for six months of training. Registration is open until August 15, 2025 at 2 p.m. and classes will begin on October 20, 2025.

Stellantis: 4th cycle of the Technology Residency Program

Recife, August 5, 2025 – Stellantis, in collaboration with the Pernambuco Federal University Computer Science Center (CIn-UFPE), the Foundation for the Support of Science and Technology of the State of Pernambuco (FACEPE), and the Secretariat for Science, Technology and Innovation of the State of Pernambuco (SECTI), is promoting the 4th cycle of the Technology Residency Program to train professionals for the automotive industry.

This year’s program will offer 75 positions in three areas: Fuel Injection System Control, Electronic Calibration of the Fuel Injection Module, and Automotive Software Development. Applications are open until 2 p.m. Aug. 15, 2025, and classes will begin Oct. 20, 2025.

Graduates in Electrical Engineering, Electronics, Control and Automation, Mechatronics, Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Manufacturing, Computer Science, Information Technology, Software Engineering or related disciplines, with advanced or fluent English proficiency, are eligible to apply. The top 20 students in each module will receive monthly scholarships of R$4,000.00 for the duration of the program, for a total of R$24,000.00. Upon completion of the program, participants will receive a certificate approved by UFPE.

“Training new engineers means investing in the future of mobility. With this program, we offer young talent the opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects while strengthening Brazil and South America’s role as a leader in automotive innovation. We believe that innovation and human development go hand in hand. For this reason, we have joined forces with UFPE to create a learning environment that combines academic knowledge and technological practice,” says Márcio Tonani, senior vice president of Stellantis Engineering Technical Centers for South America.

“The formation of the triple helix formed by UFPE (university), FACEPE/SECTI (government) and Stellantis (industry) shows that technology residency programs have proven to be a real success as an entry point for professionals to the automotive industry. With continuous change in pursuit of innovation, the future of automotive propulsion systems has been the focus of many research projects between academia and industry. In this context, the partnership with Stellantis is more than strategic: it is essential to train professionals aligned with the latest technologies and prepared to face the major technological challenges of the coming years,” stresses Abel Guilhermino, coordinator of one of the residency programs.

Based in Recife, Pernambuco, the technology residency program is a free six-month postgraduate sensu-side program. Selected candidates will undergo five months of distance learning theoretical classes, followed by one month of hands-on, in-person or distance learning, with training provided by Stellantis and UFPE. The specializations involve a workload of 360 hours and will be coordinated by professors Abel Guilhermino (Controls), Divanilson Campelo (Calibration) and Breno Miranda (Software).Information about the course, selection process and schedule are available at the announcement link: here.