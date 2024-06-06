Stellantis and SIXT: 30,000 vehicles delivered in 5 months, a partnership taking top position

Two giants join forces to create a partnership that promises to revolutionize the mobility landscape: Stellantis, one of the global giants in the industry, and SIXT, the international leader in premium mobility services, are celebrating a roaring start to their partnership. Formed only since January 2024 with a multibillion-dollar deal, this synergy is already racking up miles and success, reaching an exceptional first milestone: 30,000 vehicles delivered in Europe in just five months.

Stellantis and SIXT: a winning partnership focusing on excellence and sustainable mobility

Stellantis and SIXT consolidate their leadership in the mobility sector with an exceptional milestone: 30,000 vehicles delivered in just five months since the beginning of their partnership, signed in January 2024 with a multibillion-dollar agreement. An achievement that underscores the strength of this synergy and anticipates an even brighter future for both companies.

Deliveries include a wide range of more than 50 models from as many as nine of Stellantis‘ iconic brands. From compact city cars to spacious SUVs, from innovative electric cars to traditional cars, all equipped with the latest technologies in software and infotainment, the SIXT fleet is enriched with true four-wheeled gems, ready to satisfy every driving need and desire. A combination that has already won over customers, decreeing the triumph of iconic brands such as Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep, Opel/Vauxhall, Peugeot and Maserati.

In fact, SIXT customers are enthusiastic about Stellantis vehicles, driving more than 300 million kilometers since the beginning of 2024. A success that translates into positive feedback and an increasing number of customers who decide to purchase the rented models at the end of the rental period. A true love at first sight that testifies to the excellence of the rental experience offered: there are many SIXT customers who, after driving a Stellantis vehicle, have expressed the desire not to return it, but to purchase it at the end of the rental period. A certificate of trust and quality that testifies to the excellence of the driving experience offered by Stellantis models.

Both companies are strongly committed to protecting the environment and promoting sustainable mobility. Stellantis, with its Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2038 and a mix of 100 percent electric vehicle sales in Europe and 50 percent in the United States by 2030. SIXT, for its part, offers a growing fleet of low- and zero-emission vehicles, supported by investments in charging infrastructure and the SIXT app, which is being transformed into a complete ecosystem for sustainable mobility. In fact, SIXT embraces sustainable mobility with a wide range of low- and zero-emission vehicles designed for every driving need, including all-electric vehicles. A concrete commitment that fits perfectly with the company’s investments in charging infrastructure and in enhancing the SIXT app, which is being transformed into a true ecosystem for eco-friendly and smart mobility.

Together, the two giants Stellantis and SIXT look to the future with confidence and optimism, ready to further strengthen their partnership and offer customers increasingly innovative, sustainable and personalized mobility solutions. The best, for those who love to drive, is yet to come.

“Our partnership with SIXT is an extraordinary success! 30,000 vehicles delivered in such a short time demonstrate the strength of our partnership and the quality of our products.” – Uwe Hochgeschurtz, Stellantis Chief Operating Officer for Wider Europe. “I am thrilled to see how our partnership with Stellantis is developing so positively. The 30,000 Stellantis vehicles in our fleet are just the beginning. I thank the teams of both companies for this fantastic milestone!” – Konstantin Sixt, Co-CEO of SIXT.