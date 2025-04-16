Stellantis and Sem Parar announce significant partnership in Brazil

This new partnership with Sem Parar strengthens national industry development by becoming a leader in mobility

Among the benefits offered by the Sem Parar ecosystem is its wide acceptance across the entire toll network and access to the Sem Parar SuperApp. This applies to consumers who already own vehicles of these brands as well as to new owners.

Stellantis, a leading automotive company, in partnership with Sem Parar, a specialized vehicle mobility ecosystem, announces that all customers of the Abarth, Citroën, Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and Ram brands will be able to activate their Sem Parar tag with special membership terms.

The partnership applies to consumers who already own vehicles of these brands as well as to new owners. In addition, starting April 14, 2025, in fact, all new Citroën, Abarth, Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot, and Ram vehicles will leave the factory with the Sem Parar tag installed and with six free months in the company’s most comprehensive offer, among other benefits. For vehicles purchased without a tag, consumers can also apply for one through the Sem Parar app, securing the same special enrollment conditions and receiving the tag at home.

Among the benefits offered by the Sem Parar ecosystem is its wide acceptance across the entire toll network, including highways equipped with the free-flow toll system and at more than 7,300 urban points. These points include more than 2,700 parking lots, 2,900 gas stations, 760 drive-thru, 160 car washes and several commercial and residential condominiums.

The SuperApp Sem Parar

In addition, customers who activate the tag will have access to the Sem Parar SuperApp, which features more than 30 exclusive services, such as vehicle debt payment, Zona Azul and insurance, as well as a cashback system and the Benefits Club, which offers discounts at more than 190 stores, which can be as much as 60 percent.

“For Stellantis, this partnership strengthens the development of the national sector and consolidates its leadership role in the region, becoming a leader in safe, sustainable and accessible mobility. As part of our strategy to transform Stellantis into a Mobility Tech Company, we are always looking for new partnerships that add value to the increasingly connected experience we want to offer our customers. Including Sem Parar in our journey towards mobility is another important step in this direction,” says Gisele Tonello, Director Software Business Management for South America.

“The partnership with Stellantis consolidates our strategy with the country’s leading automakers and positions us extremely solidly in the automotive market,” says Rogério Pezelli, executive director of business development at Sem Parar. “Now all customers of one of the world’s most recognized automotive groups will be able to access Sem Parar quickly and easily and be part of Brazil’s largest mobility ecosystem,” he adds.