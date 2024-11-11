Stellantis and Novonix, a new strategic partnership for synthetic graphite

Novonix and Stellantis have just signed a strategic agreement to supply high-performance synthetic graphite. Novonix is a major Australian company and a leading battery manufacturer. Just in the last few hours, as announced by Reuters, it has been reported that this company has entered into a major agreement with the Stellantis Group. The collaboration has been formalized with a binding agreement, which includes a large supply from the Novonix company. In this case, we are talking about significant supply of high-performance synthetic graphite. This is a key raw material in lithium-ion battery production, which will be used to meet Stellantis’ growing demand in the North American market.

New six-year partnership between Stellantis and Novonix

Going into more detail about the partnership, we know that Novonix is committed to supplying Stellantis with a minimum quantity of 86,250 tons of synthetic graphite, having as a goal to reach an even higher quantity, that is, about 115 tons. Take supply, will be spread over six years, starting in 2026 and ending in 2031. The raw material in question will be produced at the Riverside plant in Chattanooga, located in Tennessee, and will be apportioned to the Stellantis Group’s partners in the production of cells for the batteries that are fitted to electric vehicles.

In addition to this important new partnership, the Australian company also announced that it is continuing to take important steps regarding the construction of a new manufacturing facility in the southeastern United States. The facility will have an initial capacity of 30,000 metric tons per year (tpa), which will then be expanded to 75,000 tpa.

Novonix CEO’s words on the new partnership

Chris Burns, the CEO of Novonix wanted to emphasize the great importance of this agreement born with Stellantis. In fact, he wanted to highlight that this event will allow the company to place the entire production capacity of the Riverside plant and a part of the new one under construction, which, as anticipated, will be located in the southeastern United States, with the aim of bringing its production capacity to high levels.

We can therefore confirm that this new collaboration represents a very important step for both entities involved. As far as Novonix is concerned, we can say that the agreement with Stellantis further consolidates its position as an industry leader within an entirely emerging market for electric batteries that can guarantee a stable revenue stream over an extended period of time. While, as far as the Stellantis automotive group is concerned, we can say that the supply of high-performance and locally introduced synthetic graphite that will come from Novonix is certainly a key factor in accelerating the company’s transition to electric, while also considerably reducing dependence on imports from other countries.

Companies operating in the automotive sector are putting more and more effort into the important topic of electric mobility. Indeed, more and more high-end technologies are being employed to improve the approach to this type of mobility. In this case, high-performance synthetic graphite is further confirmation of this, an event that will surely benefit globally.