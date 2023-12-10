Stellantis and Ample enter into a collaboration for innovative battery swapping

Stellantis and Ample have signed a binding agreement (MoU) to establish a partnership in the field of electric vehicle (BEV) battery charging technology. This involves providing a fully charged electric vehicle battery in less than five minutes. The two partners have agreed to work on integrating Ample’s Modular Battery Swapping solution into Stellantis electric vehicles. When the customer passes through a designated station, they exchange their depleted battery for a fully charged one in just a few minutes.

Furthermore, the two companies are discussing expanding the application of Ample‘s modular battery-swapping technology to other Stellantis platforms and geographic areas to meet the demand of fleets and consumers. The initial program is set to begin in Madrid, Spain, in 2024, with a fleet of 100 Fiat 500e vehicles as part of Stellantis’ Free2move car-sharing service. The Fiat 500e is the company’s best-selling electric vehicle worldwide and leads in many European markets.

“The partnership with Ample is another example of how Stellantis is exploring all possible avenues to preserve the mobility freedom of electric vehicle customers,” said Ricardo Stamatti, Senior Vice President, Charging & Energy Business Unit at Stellantis. “In addition to other projects we are working on, Ample’s ‘Modular Battery Swapping’ solution offers our customers greater energy efficiency, exceptional performance, and extended range. We look forward to implementing the initial program with our superb Fiat 500e.”

“At Ample, we are convinced of the importance of making electric vehicles accessible to everyone without compromises, which is the only way to have a significant impact on reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” said Khaled Hassounah, CEO of Ample. “Stellantis’ ambitious electrification goals, its range of electric vehicles, and the commitment of its leaders make Stellantis an ideal partner to achieve our goals. The combination of an attractive electric vehicle offering with the ability to fully recharge in less than five minutes will help remove one of the last remaining barriers to electric vehicle adoption. We look forward to working with Stellantis to implement our solution in communities worldwide.”

Ample’s technology provides an alternative to supplying energy to electric vehicles, making the fast-charging experience as convenient as filling up with gas, while also providing an environmentally friendly solution for customers who can easily integrate renewable energy sources. Designed to replace the original battery of an electric vehicle, Ample‘s modular batteries can be adapted to any electric model, allowing Stellantis to integrate this technology without having to modify their vehicle platforms.

Furthermore, Ample’s battery replacement stations can be installed in public locations in just three days. This allows for the rapid scalability of infrastructure to meet driver demand. When a compatible electric vehicle approaches an Ample station, it is immediately recognized. Once parked, the driver initiates the battery swap from a mobile app. The result is a fully charged battery in less than five minutes.

Ample’s Modular battery-swapping solution is designed to be fast and cost-effective, reducing the downtime of electric vehicles and the associated financial impacts. This system will be accessible through a subscription service. Such an approach would reduce the total initial cost of the vehicle while still allowing the customer to continuously benefit from the latest battery technology, thereby increasing the electric vehicle’s range and lifespan.

As part of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, Stellantis has announced its intention to achieve 100% sales of electric vehicles (BEVs) in Europe and 50% of electric vehicles and light commercial vehicles in the United States by 2030. To achieve these goals, the company is ensuring the availability of approximately 400 GWh of battery capacity. The automaker is currently on track to become a carbon-neutral company in all areas by 2038, with a single-digit residual emissions offset percentage.

Ample is among the “Next Big Things in Tech 2023” – Winner in the Transport category, one of the 100 most influential companies of 2023 according to TIME Magazine, one of the top 100 advanced technology companies of 2023 according to Top XPRIZE, among the ideas changing the world by Fast Company, and one of the top 10 most innovative companies of 2022, as well as one of the best inventions of 2021 according to TIME Magazine.