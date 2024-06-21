Stellantis aims to boost North American presence: big acquisition on the horizon?

The Stellantis group could potentially expand further in the near future. This is the rumor reported recently by Auto Plus, which tells of a possible acquisition of a major American brand. Stellantis already incorporates major brands such as Fiat, which recently unveiled the new Grande Panda, as well as Peugeot, Citroen, Alfa Romeo, Lancia, and many others. But this prestigious galaxy could expand, and the reason is simple: Stellantis sells well in the European and South American markets, but struggles greatly in North America despite the presence of American brands like Jeep and Dodge.

Is Stellantis ready to acquire a new American brand to increase sales?

Recently, Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, visited the group’s American headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, and when asked about the subject, explained that Stellantis’ strategy is clear: reduce costs while adding strategic and bold moves. But that’s not enough, and according to analyst Michael Foundoukidis, one of the possible moves to increase the Group’s market share overseas would be to acquire GM, General Motors.

GM‘s profit is lower than Stellantis’, but its brands Cadillac, GMC, Chevrolet, and Buick are highly appreciated among Americans. Consequently, for Tavares’ group, it would be a very profitable operation.

Moreover, it should not be forgotten that GM is almost non-existent in the Old Continent, so the ascent would not cannibalize the brands already owned. However, at the moment, these are just rumors and nothing official. For example, in February, a rumor spread that Stellantis was about to merge with Renault, which has not materialized, at least not so far. We will see what happens in the coming months, remembering that mega-mergers of this type are not unprecedented in the automotive sector, where large industrial groups dominate.