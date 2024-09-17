Stellantis aims for relaunch: new massive share buyback

For Stellantis, it is a significant investment in share buybacks to support its share price and reassure investors. This move comes at a time of challenges for the company, including tensions with U.S. labor unions, concerns over the transition to electric mobility, and investor anxiety over falling stock values.

To recall Stellantis’ turbulent situation

The automobile colossus Stellantis, has been experiencing a period of many turbulences and issues in recent months, some of them quite important. One of the factors that has mainly been discussed, has been the tensions that the U.S. unions, born out of a number of factors such as for example the group’s corporate policies, but also the concerns of the transition to electric mobility, which continues to affect the market.

In addition, the case with Chrysler’s great-grandson, Rhodes, also stirred up quite a bit of controversy. Indeed, he argued that he had to take concrete action to save the future of American brands such as Jeep, Chrysler, and Dodge. These difficulties were also compounded by the concerns of investors, who saw stock prices and stock value lose value quite significantly.

Now, Stellantis share buybacks could be a bet on the future

Against this complex backdrop, however, Stellantis is not sitting idly by. The company is in actual fact currently planning a massive share buyback program, a very clear signal in terms of corporate recovery. As a matter of fact, the automotive group, has decided to greatly intensify its purchases, amounting to an expenditure of more than 679 million euros from the beginning of the year until the month of September in which we find ourselves. To give a very practical and concrete example of Stellantis’ efforts, we can say that during the past week alone, 16.8 million shares were purchased at an average price of 18.8195 euros each. A total investment of 232 million euros.

Stellantis’ ultimate goal is quite clear at the moment. The company has already planned to buy back shares worth a total of 1 billion euros, all by the end of next November, so in just over a month. A very forward-looking business plan, fully reflecting Stellantis management’s strong belief in long-term corporate value, resulting in a desire to protect the interests of shareholders. A very good signal to all investors, to whom the automotive group does not want to create any kind of problem.

The real reasons for this strategic choice

So, what would be the real reasons for this very strategic choice for the group? First and foremost, strong support for the stock price. In fact, share buybacks, is a strategy that is used quite commonly by top companies to support their share price in the market.

In practice, by buying back its own shares, Stellantis reduces the amount available in the market so that it potentially increases demand by driving the price up further. In addition, the share buyback can also be seen as a way to return the value of shares to shareholders. Finally, the decision to buy back shares is interpreted as a good sign of confidence in the company’s future prospects.

Current challenges facing Stellantis

While the share buyback program is a more than positive sign for the company, the ongoing diatribes will not be fully resolved. Shareholders will probably be more reassured, but there are still outstanding tensions with the U.S. unions to be resolved, as well as continued efforts to transit to full electric vehicle production as planned.

In any case, buying back shares gives Stellantis great credit, although it will take several months to see the effects this strategy will have. Investors will certainly remain very attentive to market fluctuations, hoping that the company can return to its positive trend very quickly.