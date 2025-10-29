Stellantis advances global robotaxi strategy with new collaboration with NVIDIA, Uber, and Foxconn

Designed to accelerate the future of autonomous mobility through:

Expanding the global ecosystem of Level 4 autonomous (driverless) mobility, promoting new mobility solutions. Integrating vehicle engineering, artificial intelligence processing, ride-hailing operations, and advanced electronics into a scalable platform. Leveraging AV-Ready platforms to deliver safe, efficient, and affordable Robotaxi services worldwide. Strengthens Stellantis’ global strategy of collaboration with leading technology and mobility leaders. Builds on the company’s recent partnership with Pony.ai to promote the development of robotaxis in Europe.

Stellantis new partnership: NVIDIA, Uber Technologies, Inc. and Foxconn

AMSTERDAM, October 28, 2025 — Stellantis today announced a new partnership with NVIDIA, Uber Technologies, Inc., and Foxconn to explore the joint development and future deployment of Level 4 autonomous (driverless) vehicles for robotaxi services worldwide.

This initiative marks a significant step forward in Stellantis’ global robotaxi strategy, following the recent agreement announced with Pony.ai to test autonomous vehicles in Europe. Together, these efforts enable Stellantis to play a significant role in the transition to safe, efficient, and sustainable autonomous transportation.

Driving the next era of mobility

Together, the companies intend to combine their strengths (Stellantis’ global experience in automotive engineering and manufacturing, NVIDIA’s autonomous driving software and artificial intelligence, Foxconn’s systems and electronics integration capabilities, and Uber’s leadership in ride-hailing operations) to develop a new generation of Level 4 autonomous vehicles.

The collaboration will be based on Stellantis’ AV-Ready platforms, specifically K0 Light Commercial Vehicle and STLA Small, based on the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Hyperion 10 autonomous vehicle architecture, which includes the safety-certified NVIDIA DriveOS operating system and the comprehensive NVIDIA DRIVE AV Software (NDAS) suite specifically designed for Level 4 autonomy. Stellantis’ AV-Ready platforms are designed for maximum flexibility to adapt to different commercial and passenger mobility use cases.

Uber plans to deploy Stellantis autonomous vehicles in select cities around the world, starting with 5,000 units, with initial operations in the United States. Pilot and testing programs are expected to ramp up over the next few years, with start of production (SOP) planned for 2028.

Roles and responsibilities

Stellantis will be responsible for the design, development, and production of autonomous vehicles based on its LCVs and STLA Small AV-Ready platforms, integrating NVIDIA DRIVE AV software to enable Level 4 autonomous (driverless) capabilities.

NVIDIA AI will provide its NVIDIA DRIVE AV software, which includes L4 Parking and L4 Driving capabilities based on the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Hyperion 10 architecture.

Foxconn will collaborate with Stellantis on hardware and systems integration, contributing its expertise in electronics and advanced manufacturing.

Uber will manage the robotaxi services, expanding its fleet with vehicles manufactured by Stellantis and equipped with NVIDIA DRIVE AV software.

Stellantis’ AV-Ready platforms are designed to support Level 4 capabilities through technology upgrades that efficiently integrate all key components, including redundancy systems, advanced sensor suites, and high-performance computing, into a flexible and scalable architecture. The result is one of the most competitive platforms in the industry, optimized for safety, reliability, and total cost of ownership, capable of meeting the needs of mobility service operators.

Enforcement orders

Antonio Filosa, CEO of Stellantis: “Autonomous mobility opens the door to new and more affordable transportation options for customers. We have developed platforms designed for autonomous vehicles to meet growing demand, and by collaborating with leaders in artificial intelligence, electronics, and mobility services, our goal is to create a scalable solution that offers smarter, safer, and more efficient mobility for everyone.”

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber: “NVIDIA is the backbone of the AI era, and now it is leveraging this innovation to enable Level 4 autonomy at scale, with Stellantis among the first companies to integrate NVIDIA technology for deployment in Uber. We are excited to partner with Stellantis to bring thousands of their autonomous vehicles to passengers around the world.”

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA: “Level 4 autonomy is not only a milestone for the automotive industry, but a real leap forward in artificial intelligence capabilities. The vehicle becomes a robot that sees, senses, plans, and drives with superhuman precision. By combining Stellantis’ global reach with NVIDIA DRIVE and Foxconn’s systems integration, we are creating a new class of purpose-built robotaxi fleets, making transportation safer, more accessible, and more affordable for everyone.”

Young Liu, Chairman of Foxconn: “Autonomous mobility is a strategic priority within Foxconn’s electric vehicle program. The strategic partnerships and combined expertise of NVIDIA, Stellantis, and Uber accelerate the implementation of Level 4 robotaxi technology, with Foxconn providing HPC and sensor integration to enable its global rollout.”

Regarding collaboration

The non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishes the framework for future agreements regarding technology development, licensing, manufacturing, and vehicle procurement. Each company retains the flexibility to pursue additional collaborations in the autonomous driving sector.

This new initiative complements Stellantis’ recent partnership with Pony.ai, announced earlier this month, to jointly develop and test Level 4 autonomous vehicles in Europe: a first step toward implementing robotaxi services on European roads.