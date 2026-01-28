Stellantis adopts AI-powered robot to revolutionize warehouse logistics in the US

Stellantis has introduced a new technology in its plants aimed at improving warehouse management. The system, called Dexory, is a robot equipped with artificial intelligence, sensors, and scanning systems, and it has been operating in four Stellantis facilities since late 2024. Its role is to monitor and catalog inventory automatically, dramatically reducing the time required compared to manual processes.

Stellantis introduces AI robot Dexory to transform warehouse operations

According to plant managers, the robot can complete in about an hour and a half a task that would normally take up to 280 hours of human labor. Stellantis currently uses Dexory at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in Michigan, where the Ram 1500 pickup is produced. The robot operates alongside regular production activities without interfering with workers.

Dexory moves autonomously through warehouse aisles at a speed of up to 3.7 km/h. When needed, it extends its sensors up to 14 meters to scan barcodes and check shelf contents. The system then updates inventory data in real time, improving parts management and significantly reducing errors.

A UK-based startup specializing in logistics robotics developed Dexory. The technology allows operators to catalog more than 1,300 types of components in just a few hours, a process that would normally take far longer using traditional methods. According to Stellantis, the system increases efficiency while also improving workplace safety by identifying potential risks such as unstable pallets or overloaded shelving.

The company has not reduced staff as a result of introducing the robot. Employees previously assigned to inventory checks have moved to other tasks. Stellantis says the goal is to support workers with advanced tools that streamline daily operations rather than replace human labor.

According to Stellantis logistics managers, adopting solutions like Dexory represents an important step toward more modern and efficient plant operations, in line with trends seen across the industrial sector. While the company has not disclosed specific cost savings, it confirmed that the system helps optimize workflows and reduce error margins.