Stellantis acquires 100 percent of Punch Powertrain and accelerates on eDCT

Stellantis strengthens its electrification position by acquiring 100 percent of joint venture with Punch Powertrain

Stellantis announced that it has completed the acquisition of 100 percent of the joint venture created in 2018 with Punch Powertrain, a Belgian company specializing in the production of automotive transmission systems. This transaction is certainly a very important point in the electrification strategy of Stellantis, which now holds full control of the design and production of eDCT (Electrified Dual Clutch Transmission) transmissions.

Stellantis and the Punch Powertrain venture

Stellantis has acquired full ownership of the shares of the joint venture created in 2018 with the Belgian company Punch Powertrain, which specializes in the production of automotive transmissions. This collaboration took place at the plants in Metz (FR) and Turin, Italy, in the Mirafiori (IT) complex, where advanced eDCT (Electrified Dual Clutch Transmission) transmissions are produced, which will be featured on the entire Stellantis range of Mild Hybrid vehicles (MHEV) and the new generation of Plug-in vehicles (PHEV). With this decision, Stellantis assumes complete management of the design and production activities of the eDCT transmissions, which feature class-leading performance in terms of weight and production costs, fuel economy, and reduced harmful emissions

The news we are talking about comes directly from one of the official press releases issued by the automotive group on January 30. Stellantis announced that it has acquired the entire minority stake held by Punch Powertrain in the joint venture that Stellantis created in 2018 with Belgian multinational Punch Powertrain, an OEM specializing in the production of transmission and propulsion systems in the automotive sector. Stellantis now has full control of the company.

Plants affected by the new change

The decision directly affects plants in Metz, France, and the Mirafiori complex in Turin, Italy, where the joint venture’s operations continue with the production of eDCT transmissions, an advanced hybrid technology that integrates a 21 kW electric motor into a dual-clutch transmission. The motor provides electric propulsion when less torque is needed, such as during city driving or at constant speed, allowing the internal combustion engine to remain off 50 percent of the time in urban cycles. As a result, the eDCT transmission, characterized structurally by significant weight reduction and at the optimization of production costs, also stands out for its positive effects on fuel economy and reduction of harmful emissions.

Stellantis’ decision to directly manage the development and production process of the eDCT transmission is in line with the strategic plan to expand and renew the MHEV and PHEV range. To shed light on this new Stellantis joint venture, we can say that the company has acquired full ownership of its eDCT joint venture with Punch Powertrain. As a result, this move ensures complete control over production in France and Italy. The eDCT system integrates a 21 kW electric motor to improve efficiency. Finally, with this winning strategy, Stellantis aims to enhance its hybrid range with cost-effective and fuel-efficient technologies.