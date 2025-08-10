Stellantis accelerates in July and consolidates its leadership in Brazil, Argentina, and South America

From January to July, the company registered 568,000 vehicles in the region, achieving a market share of 23.4 percent, an increase of 77,000 units over the same period in 2024. In Brazil, 410,000 vehicles were registered, an increase of 21.9,000 units over the previous year and a 30 percent share in the current year. In Argentina, the company achieved a 32.5 percent share, with 119.6 thousand vehicles registered since the beginning of the year, 55 thousand more than in the same period last year.

Stellantis Brazil, Argentina and South America second half of year

Betim, Aug. 7, 2025 – Stellantis begins the second half of the year by consolidating its leadership in the automotive and light commercial vehicle markets in Brazil, Argentina and South America. From January to July, the company registered more than 568,000 vehicles, achieving a 23.4 percent market share in the region. This represents an increase of 77,000 units over the same period in 2024, demonstrating the company’s commitment to innovation and product development that meets the needs and expectations of South American customers.

In July alone, Stellantis recorded more than 92,000 registered units and a 23.1 percent market share in South America, up 5,100 vehicles from the same month last year. This performance maintained the company’s leadership in the regional market for the seventh consecutive month.

In Brazil, the company also secured the top spot, with more than 410,000 vehicles registered between January and July, an increase of 21,900 units over the previous year and a 30 percent market share since the beginning of the year. In July alone, sales totaled 68,000 units, securing a 29.5 percent market share during the period.

In Argentina, Stellantis continues its accelerated pace of growth, doubling its results over 2024. Since the beginning of the year, the company has achieved a 32.5 percent market share, with 119,600 vehicles registered, 55,000 more than in the same period last year. Fiat Cronos and Peugeot 208 models continue to lead the ranking of best-selling vehicles in the country. In July, 18,700 units were sold, representing a market share of 31.3 percent, up 4.6 percentage points from July 2024.

Fiat remains in the lead with three of the five best-selling cars in Brazil

Fiat ended July as the domestic market leader. With a market share of 21.9 percent, the brand registered 50,608 units in the month, 8,700 more than the second brand. In addition, Fiat placed three of its models among the top five best-selling cars in the country: the Strada in 2nd place, with 12,896 units registered; the Argo in 3rd place, with 9,966 registrations; and the Mobi in 5th place, with 8,099 units sold.

In the first seven months of 2025, the brand sold 292,034 units, more than 63,000 units ahead of the second-place model. The Strada, the best-selling vehicle in the country for the past four years, remains in the lead with 75,598 units registered and a 5.5 percent market share. The Argo ranks third among the 10 best-selling cars since the beginning of the year, with 54,433 units sold and a 4 percent market share. The Mobi ranks seventh, with 41,330 units sold and a 3 percent market share.

Rampage surpasses 48,000 units sold since launch

In July, Ram reached another historic milestone with the Rampage, the first Ram produced and developed outside North America. In the seventh month of 2025, the model surpassed 48,000 units registered in Brazil since its launch.

Since the beginning of the year, Ram remains the clear leader in the full-size pickup segment, with a market share of more than 64 percent between January and July.

In addition, Ram has even more reason to celebrate at the end of July. In the first seven months of this year alone, counting all of the brand’s pickups sold in Brazil, more than 15,000 units were sold nationwide, a figure that reinforces Brazilian consumers’ confidence in the brand’s tireless work to offer the best pickups available in the domestic market.