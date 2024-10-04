Stellantis accelerates electrification: first Ionna charging site and new CTO

Ionna, known as the joint venture formed by eight of the world’s leading automakers, has just opened its first high-power charging station. It was located in Apex, North Carolina, and this new infrastructure represents a historic moment for the topic of sustainable mobility by providing a decidedly complete and comfortable car charging experience.

Innovative charging station thanks to Ionna

The operation that has just been completed by Ionna recently began work on its first high-power charging station for electric cars. The latter, as anticipated, will be located in the most important and busiest part of Apex, North Carolina. From this workmanship therefore, we expect not just a simple charging station, but a facility that will resoundingly determine the future of electric cars and their charging.

So, Ionna’s new charging station will provide electric vehicle drivers with an entirely complete and comfort-rich charging experience. In fact, this facility will be arranged in such a way as to provide 10 high-power charging stalls, which will also be protected from the weather and compatible with the main charging standards. In addition, a pleasant indoor relaxation area will also be set up in this area, equipped with toilets, cafeteria and free Wi-Fi. As for the outdoor part, on the other hand, there will also be available spaces dedicated to pets and other amenities to make waiting more pleasant and quicker.

IONNA is a rising joint venture founded by eight of the world’s biggest automakers, BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis and Toyota.

Apex, a strategic positioning choice

The selection of Apex as the site of this charging station is by no means accidental. This small town was once a major railroad hub, and now it is being transformed into an electric mobility hub. In fact, the redevelopment of a historic gas station in the area, which has served generations of motorists, is seen as a symbolic gesture that unites the past with the future, demonstrating how evolution is always linked to its roots.

To ensure that it delivers a flawless and high-level user experience, Ionna decided to appoint Jackie Slope as chief technology officer. He is an expert with long experience in the entertainment industry who will be in charge of the successful completion of ongoing projects. In fact, Slope will bring to Ionna all his best skills in creating engaging and personalized experiences, with the goal of making charging an enjoyable and stress-free time.

Ionna points to an electrification revolution in North America

The construction of Ionna’s first charging station, will only be the beginning of a project with much ambition for the future. A project whose important goal is to create in a short time a dense network of charging points, all high-powered and perfectly scattered throughout North America. This network, which will be integrated with the latest digital technologies and services, will offer electric vehicle drivers the freedom to travel without worry. As a result, such an important service will surely help to spread the purchase of zero-emission vehicles.